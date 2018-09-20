Log in
HSN Gets on Board with 'Cute' Personal Safety

09/20/2018 | 07:08pm CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingsting is pleased to announce its partnership with the country's premiere home shopping retailer, HSN. In December 2017, Blingsting launched the first product of their personal safety lifestyle collection on HSN, with continued plans to introduce their other fashion-focused yet practical safety products throughout the remainder of 2018. http://www.blingsting.com

CEO of Blingsting, Andi Atteberry, presents her personal safety line with HSN host Marlo Smith. The brand’s bold, positive approach to self-defense and on-trend designs are hitting the mark with loyal HSN customers. From pepper spray, to emergency escape hammers, Blingsting is infusing energy and creativity in a historically bland and masculine product category.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Blingsting, offering customers personal safety devices with a fashionable twist on function," said Margoe Frazis, Director Buying – Home, HSN. "Blingsting's founders are true entrepreneurs and we are proud to support their passion to change women's perception of personal safety." https://www.hsn.com/

Blingsting's concept is simple: if personal safety products are attractive, girls are more likely to be excited about carrying them, which leads them to be more engaged in their personal safety. The line of pepper sprays, personal alarms, emergency hammers, first-aid kits and more are designed with current boutique trends as the number one focus. 

Founder and CEO Andi Atteberry explains, "One of my top goals when starting the company 6 years ago was to get the collection on TV. I knew if people saw it, they would understand it, and it would sell. And the team at HSN gets the vision. They have been instrumental in giving us a chance to bring the idea that being safe (and cute) is more than a product idea. It's a lifestyle choice and we are building a brand around it. It's so exciting to be able to communicate that to HSN's millions of loyal viewers!"

"This has been a year of unprecedented growth at the company, and we are thrilled to continue building the Blingsting brand into 2018 with HSN as one of our most significant retail partners," says Gabe Mazzone, President and co-founder of Blingsting.

The first product to debut on HSN was the company's heart-shaped personal alarm. The 115-decibel panic alarm which doubles as a super-cute and glittery purse-charm sold out in the initial airings, with a continued solid sales performance in subsequent airings ever since. Upcoming plans include the launch of Blingsting's signature rhinestone keychain pepper spray, with other products in the works, airing this fall and into the peak holiday season. 

Contact Blingsting:
info@blingsting.com | http://www.blingsting.com

Contact HSN:
Alycia Brito | Alycia.brito@hsn.net | 727.872.7119

 

Blingsting logo (PRNewsfoto/blingsting)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsn-gets-on-board-with-cute-personal-safety-300716293.html

SOURCE Blingsting


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
