HST Pathways Among Most Prestigious Companies Recognized in The Inc. 5000 Series: California

Inc. Magazine’s Inaugural List Recognizes California’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine revealed HST Pathways is number 239 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We are proud to have been recognized both nationally as part of the Inc. 5000 list for 2019, and once again in 2020 as one of the top businesses in California,” said Tom Hui, CEO and Founder of HST Pathways. “HST Pathways has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, both in our client volume and staff capacity. Our growth is reflective of our track record of success, and we look forward to serving even more customers as we roll out our newest cloud-based solutions across the nation.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 422% and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 49,000 people and added $5.6 billion to the California economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-california-2020 starting February 19, 2020.

“The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts California’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

The Inc. 5000 Series: California Summit & Awards event to honor the companies on the list will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The LINE Los Angeles.

About HST Pathways. HST Pathways offers specialized software solutions to help ambulatory surgery center (ASC) organizations achieve efficiencies with surgical scheduling, supply chain management, electronic health record (EHR) clinical workflows, medical coding, insurance and patient billing, revenue cycle management, and accounts receivable collections. For more information, visit www.hstpathways.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

