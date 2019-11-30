Log in
HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear & PSVR Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top VR Headset Sales Researched by The Consumer Post

11/30/2019 | 05:30am EST

The Consumer Post reviews the best VR headset deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, PlayStation VR and HTC Vive virtual reality headsets

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday VR headset deals, featuring savings on PS, Samsung, HTC and Oculus VR devices. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at The Consumer Post.

Best VR Headset deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HTC’s Vive Pro VR Headset, which was upgraded and improved from its HTC Vive predecessor, features dual 3.5" OLED displays and comes with integrated headphones for 3D spatial audio for an immersive audio experience. Another popular VR headset company is Oculus. Known for their Oculus Rift and Oculus line, they offer users crystal clear optics and state-of-the-art 3D graphics, giving users the experience that they are in a theater at the comfort of their homes. Sony also dipped its hand in the VR world with the PlayStation VR, which will probably have some amazing deals, along with other PSVR deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Are deals on Cyber Monday different from those on Black Friday? A large number of retailers culminate their Black Friday sales on Cyber Monday, offering new online deals on electronics and tech products in addition to further price reductions on existing Black Friday deals.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


