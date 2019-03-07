HTG Molecular Diagnostics : 10-K

p a

PART I

Unless the context requires otherwise, references to "HTG," "HTG Molecular Diagnostics," "we," "us" and "our" refer to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the sections entitled "Business," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Consolidated Results of Operations," may contain forward-looking statements. We may, in some cases, use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "continue," "seek," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes, to identify these forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this Annual Report include, but are not limited to, statements about:

• our ability to successfully commercialize our products and services, including our HTG EdgeSeq assays and corresponding automation systems;

• our ability to generate revenue from our products and services and drive revenue streams, including molecular diagnostic ("MDx") revenue;

• our ability to secure regulatory clearance or approval, domestically and internationally, for the clinical use of our products;

• our ability to develop new technologies to expand our product offerings, including direct-target sequencing for detection of mutations in genomic DNA and/or expressed RNA (such as single-point mutations and gene rearrangements, including gene fusions and insertions), and methods to detect mutation load and microsatellite instability;

• the activities anticipated to be performed by us and third parties under design and development projects and programs, and the expected benefits and outcomes of such projects and programs;

• the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business;

• the regulatory landscape for our products, domestically and internationally;

• our strategic relationships, including with holders of intellectual property relevant to our technologies, manufacturers of next-generation sequencing ("NGS") instruments and consumables, critical component suppliers, distributors of our products, and third parties who conduct our clinical studies;

• our intellectual property position;

• our ability to comply with the restrictions of our debt facility and meet our debt obligations;

• our expectations regarding the market size and growth potential for our life sciences and diagnostic businesses;

• our expectations regarding trends in the demand for sample processing by our biopharmaceutical company customers;

• any estimates regarding expenses, future revenue and capital requirements; and

• our ability to sustain and manage growth, including our ability to develop new products and enter new markets.

These forward-looking statements reflect our management's beliefs and views with respect to future events and are based on estimates and assumptions as of the filing date of this Annual Report and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under "Risk Factors." Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this Annual Report, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 1. Business.

Overview

We are a commercial stage life sciences company focused on advancing the promise of precision medicine. Our product and service solutions are based on our proprietary next generation digital HTG EdgeSeq technology that enables the detection and measurement of biomarkers using a small amount of biological sample, in liquid or solid forms. Our menu of HTG EdgeSeq assays are automated on our HTG EdgeSeq platform, which applies genetic sequencing tools that generate expression data in a timely manner utilizing a simplified workflow for customers. We seek to leverage key business drivers in molecular profiling for biomarker analysis and diagnostics, including the acceleration of precision medicine, the migration of molecular testing to NGS-based applications, the movement to smaller and less invasive biopsies, the need for greater diagnostic sensitivity, the need to conform to challenging healthcare economics and the need for automation and an easily deployable workflow. For example, these capabilities enable customers to extend the use of limited biological samples for retrospective analysis, gaining further understanding of the molecular drivers of disease with the goal of developing biomarker-driven targeted therapies. We also believe our technology can be used in clinical applications that will simplify, consolidate and reduce the cost of NGS-based diagnostic workflows and in commercialized companion diagnostic ("CDx") tests.

In 2014, we launched our HTG EdgeSeq technology, which generates a molecular profiling library for detection of RNA using NGS. Our HTG EdgeSeq assays are automated on our HTG EdgeSeq platform. Our innovative platform and menu of molecular profiling panels are being utilized in two complimentary ways in advancing precision health. Biopharmaceutical companies and other translational research centers utilize our technology to discover and validate biomarkers which can identify patient populations most likely to respond to certain therapies. The capability to analyze hundreds or thousands of genes from a small biological sample allows customers to more economically unlock substantial amounts of molecular data. In addition to purchasing our technology for use in customer facilities, customers can also obtain the advantages of our proprietary technology through our service offerings. Pre-clinical services, including custom assay development and sample processing services provided by our VERI/O laboratory, allow customers the ability to more efficiently identify and validate biomarker signatures across their drug portfolios. Our ISO 13485 2018 quality system and diagnostic development teams also partner with biopharmaceutical company customers to develop, manufacture and commercialize companion diagnostics. Although our initial focus is oncology, we offer customers a full solution from biomarker discovery to deployment of CDx tests across all disease states. Clinical testing labs face significant challenges in adopting NGS-based workflows and the HTG EdgeSeq platform was designed to address many of these challenges such as high sample loads, RNA extraction and other costly and complex workflow processes. Utilizing NGS as our method of detection provides our customers with the benefits of our highly multiplexed and extraction-free chemistry and the sensitivity and dynamic range of the sequencers, providing a powerful value proposition and complete workflow.

Our HTG EdgeSeq platform is currently focused on RNA-based applications, which we believe is an area of significant unmet need and where we have demonstrated competitive advantages. In addition to expanding our applications in RNA, we are developing our HTG EdgeSeq technology to analyze DNA in biological samples, as we expect the market to express a growing need for multi-modal testing and analysis.

Our products include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables, including assay kits, and software analytics that, as an integrated system, automate sample workflow and can quickly, robustly and simultaneously profile tens, hundreds or thousands of molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by many prevailing technologies. Our objective is to establish our solutions as the standard in biomarker development and molecular diagnostics, and to make their benefits accessible to all molecular labs from research to the clinic. We believe that our target customers desire high quality molecular profiling information in a multiplexed panel format from increasingly smaller and less invasive samples, with the ability to test and analyze such information locally to minimize turnaround time and cost.

We believe customer utilization of our HTG EdgeSeq technology will drive the following three distinct but synergistic revenue streams:

1. Research use only ("RUO") profiling revenue associated with biomarker programs in biopharmaceutical companies and other translational research centers. Customers access our technology by purchasing our HTG EdgeSeq platform and/or utilizing our VERI/O service lab capabilities. The number of early stage biomarker programs utilizing our technology has been growing steadily and we expect this number to continue to grow as we launch new profiling panels. We expect some of these programs to advance to late-stage programs that will require diagnostic grade investigational use only ("IUO") assays for use in clinical trials, which is a driver of our second revenue stream, collaboration service revenue.

2. Collaborative development services revenue associated with companion diagnostic development programs for biopharmaceutical companies. Our HTG EdgeSeq technology is utilized to develop, seek regulatory approval for and commercialize CDx assays for biopharmaceutical drug candidates and corresponding therapeutics. In November 2016, we entered into a Master Assay Development, Commercialization and Manufacturing Agreement (the "Governing Agreement") with QIAGEN Manchester Limited ("QML"), a wholly owned subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V. in the field of oncology. We have also entered into collaborative development agreements directly with biopharmaceutical company customers in other fields. Alone, or in partnership with QML, we have entered into four companion diagnostic agreements

to date, of which two are actively generating collaborative development services revenue as of December 31, 2018. Collaborative development services revenue has been and is expected to continue to fluctuate significantly from period to period as this revenue is heavily milestone-driven such that delays in completion or acceptance of project milestones and biopharmaceutical company customer internal timeline adjustments result in periods of varying levels of development activity that is often difficult to forecast. We believe this is an important component of our business due to the possibility of successful late stage programs leading to commercialization of CDx tests in multiple geographies. We believe such commercialization would contribute significantly to our third expected revenue stream.

3. Our third developing revenue stream, MDx revenue, which represents the sale of our regulated diagnostic products, is expected to begin initial ramp in 2019. We plan to generate MDx revenue from three primary sources:

• companion diagnostic assays resulting from our biopharmaceutical collaborations;

• diagnostic partnerships resulting from our collaborations with European key opinion leaders; and

• proprietary diagnostic assays developed by us.

As of December 31, 2018, we sell two internally developed proprietary CE/IVD marked assays, including our HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU and HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU. Several additional diagnostic tests are in early stage development, which we expect to drive this category of revenue in future periods.

To facilitate further our ability to generate European MDx revenue and improve our responsiveness to customer needs on a local level, we formed of a French subsidiary, HTG Molecular Diagnostics France SARL ("HTG France"), in November 2018. We plan to have HTG France operate an applications incubator laboratory in Sausheim, France, providing application support and biomarker program services for our European collaborations. We expect HTG France to provide similar biomarker program services to those provided by our VERI/O laboratory in the United States, on a much smaller scale, in the second half of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2019, we announced the initiation of a program for the clinical development of a comprehensive breast cancer molecular diagnostic assay. This program will be headquartered in a new development facility in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Maureen Cronin, will oversee this new breast cancer program and Dr. Joseph Sparano of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine has agreed to lead our scientific advisory board for the program. Dr. Cronin and Dr. Sparano have extensive experience in breast cancer and breast cancer diagnostics which we expect to provide significant benefit throughout this development process. In addition, Laura Beggrow, our President, Diagnostics, will lead our diagnostic initiatives, including the daily management of the breast cancer program's development team and collaboration with our key opinion leaders.

Our Strategy

Our objective is to establish our solutions as the standard in molecular profiling, and to make their benefits accessible to all molecular labs from research to the clinic. The key components of our strategy are: