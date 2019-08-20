HTG Molecular Diagnostics : 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. 3 Following (I) (Instr. Disposed and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Stock Option $0.95 08/15/2019 A 47,500 (1) 08/14/2029 Common 47,500 $0.00 47,500 D (right to Stock buy)

Explanation of Responses:

1. The shares will vest in equal monthly installments over a two-year period beginning on the one month anniversary of August 31, 2019, such that the stock option is fully vested on August 31, 2021.

Remarks:

/s/ Shaun D. McMeans 08/19/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).