HTG Molecular Diagnostics : 424B5

PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To Prospectus dated February 11, 2019) Shares Common Stock We are offering shares of our common stock. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "HTGM." On September 18, 2019, the closing price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $0.80 per share. We are an "emerging growth company" under applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules and are subject to certain reduced public company reporting requirements. We have granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional shares of our common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, for a period of 30 days following the date of this prospectus supplement. If the underwriter exercises in full its option, the total underwriting discounts and commissions payable by us will be $ , and the total proceeds to us, before expenses, will be $ . The underwriter expects to deliver the shares to investors on or about September , 2019. TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Page ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT S-ii PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY S-1 RISK FACTORS S-8 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS S-10 USE OF PROCEEDS S-12 DILUTION S-13 UNDERWRITING S-14 LEGAL MATTERS S-23 EXPERTS S-23 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION S-23 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE S-24 Prospectus Page ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 SUMMARY 2 RISK FACTORS 4 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 5 USE OF PROCEEDS 6 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 7 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 10 LEGAL MATTERS 12 EXPERTS 12 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 12 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE 13 ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relate to an offering of our common stock. Unless otherwise specified or required by context, references in this prospectus supplement to "HTG Molecular Diagnostics," "HTG," "we," "us" and "our" refer to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. The second part is the accompanying prospectus, which gives more general information. Generally, when we refer to this prospectus, we are referring to both parts of this document combined. To the extent the information contained in this prospectus supplement differs from or conflicts with the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or any document incorporated by reference having an earlier date, the information in this prospectus supplement will control. If any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date-for example, a document incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus-the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. We have not, and the underwriter has not, authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that which is contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and in any free writing prospectus that we may authorize for use in connection with this offering. No one is making offers to sell or seeking offers to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information contained in this prospectus supplement is accurate as of the date on the front cover of this prospectus supplement only and that any information we have incorporated by reference or included in the accompanying prospectus is accurate only as of the date given in the document incorporated by reference or as of the date of the prospectus, as applicable, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any related free writing prospectus, or any sale of our common stock. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. We further note that the representations, warranties and covenants made by us in any agreement that is filed as an exhibit to any document that is incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus were made solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, including, in some cases, for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties to such agreements, and should not be deemed to be a representation, warranty or covenant to you. Moreover, such representations, warranties or covenants were accurate only as of the date when made. Accordingly, such representations, warranties and covenants should not be relied on as accurately representing the current state of our affairs. This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the information incorporated herein and therein by reference may include trademarks, service marks and trade names owned by us, including VERI/O, HTG Edge, HTG EdgeSeq and qNPA, or by other companies. PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY This summary highlights certain information about us and this offering and selected information contained elsewhere in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This summary is not complete and does not contain all of the information that you should consider before deciding whether to invest in our common stock. For a more complete understanding of our company and this offering, we encourage you to read and consider carefully the more detailed information in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and the information included in any free writing prospectus that we authorize for use in connection with this offering, including the information contained in and incorporated by reference under the heading "Risk Factors" on page S-8 of this prospectus supplement, and under similar headings in the other documents that are filed after the date hereof and incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Overview We are a commercial stage RNA platform-based life sciences company focused on advancing the promise of precision medicine. Our product and service solutions are based on our proprietary next-generation HTG EdgeSeq technology that enables full RNA profiling using a small amount of biological sample, in liquid or solid forms. Our menu of HTG EdgeSeq assays is automated on our HTG EdgeSeq platform, which applies genetic sequencing tools that generate expression data in a timely manner utilizing a simplified workflow for customers. We seek to leverage key business drivers in molecular profiling for biomarker analysis and diagnostics, including the acceleration of precision medicine, the migration of molecular testing to next-generation sequencing ("NGS") based applications, the movement to smaller and less invasive biopsies, the need for greater diagnostic sensitivity, the need to conform to challenging healthcare economics and the need for automation and an easily deployable workflow. For example, these capabilities enable customers to extend the use of limited biological samples for retrospective analysis, gaining further understanding of the molecular drivers of disease with the goal of developing biomarker-driven targeted therapies. We also believe our technology can be used in clinical applications that will simplify, consolidate and reduce the cost of NGS-based diagnostic workflows and in commercialized companion diagnostic ("CDx") tests. Our HTG EdgeSeq platform is currently focused on RNA-based applications, which we believe is an area of significant unmet need and where we have demonstrated competitive advantages. In addition to expanding our applications in RNA, we are developing our HTG EdgeSeq technology to analyze DNA in biological samples, as we expect the market to express a growing need for multi-modal testing and analysis. Our products include instrumentation, consumables, including assay kits, and software analytics that, as an integrated system, automate sample processing and can quickly, robustly and simultaneously profile tens, hundreds or thousands of molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by many prevailing technologies. Our objective is to establish our solutions as the standard in biomarker development and molecular diagnostics, and to make their benefits accessible to all molecular labs from research to the clinic. We believe that our target customers desire high quality molecular profiling information in a multiplexed panel format from increasingly smaller and less invasive samples, with the ability to test and analyze such information locally to minimize turnaround time and cost. We believe customer utilization of our HTG EdgeSeq technology will drive the following three distinct but synergistic revenue streams: 1. Research use only ("RUO") profiling revenue associated with biomarker programs in biopharmaceutical companies and other translational research centers. Customers access our technology by purchasing our HTG EdgeSeq platform and/or utilizing our VERI/O service lab S-1 Table of Contents capabilities. The number of early stage biomarker programs utilizing our technology has been growing steadily and we expect this number to continue to grow as we launch new profiling panels. We expect some of these programs to advance to late-stage programs that will require diagnostic grade investigational use only ("IUO") assays for use in clinical trials, which is a driver of our second revenue stream, collaboration service revenue. Collaborative development services revenue associated with companion diagnostic development programs for biopharmaceutical companies. Our HTG EdgeSeq technology is utilized to develop, seek regulatory approval for and commercialize CDx assays for biopharmaceutical drug candidates and corresponding therapeutics. In November 2016, we entered into a Master Assay Development, Commercialization and Manufacturing Agreement (the "Governing Agreement") with QIAGEN Manchester Limited ("QML"), a wholly owned subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V. in the field of oncology. The Governing Agreement is presently exclusive in the field of oncology, but we expect it to become non-exclusive in the field of oncology with respect to future programs at either our or QML's election commencing November 16, 2019. We have also entered into collaborative development agreements directly with biopharmaceutical company customers in other fields. Alone, or in partnership with QML, we have entered into four companion diagnostic agreements to date, of which two are actively generating collaborative development services revenue as of June 30, 2019. Collaborative development services revenue has been and is expected to continue to fluctuate significantly from period to period as this revenue is heavily milestone-driven such that delays in completion or acceptance of project milestones and biopharmaceutical company customer internal timeline adjustments result in periods of varying levels of development activity that is often difficult to forecast. We believe this is an important component of our business due to the possibility of successful late stage programs leading to commercialization of CDx tests in multiple geographies. We believe such commercialization would contribute significantly to our third expected revenue stream. Our third developing revenue stream, MDx revenue, represents the sale of our regulated diagnostic products. To date, MDx revenue includes revenue generated through the sale of CE/IVD labeled diagnostic products and the use by our customers in Europe of our RUO consumable products for their own lab developed tests. We plan to generate MDx revenue from three primary sources: companion diagnostic assays resulting from our biopharmaceutical collaborations;

diagnostic partnerships resulting from our collaborations with European key opinion leaders; and

proprietary diagnostic assays developed by us. As of June 30, 2019, we sell two internally developed proprietary CE/IVD marked assays: our HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU and HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU. Several additional diagnostic tests are in early stage development, which we expect to drive this category of revenue in future periods. To further facilitate our ability to generate European MDx revenue and improve our responsiveness to customer needs on a local level, we formed of a French subsidiary, HTG Molecular Diagnostics France SARL ("HTG France"), in November 2018. HTG France operates an applications incubator laboratory in Sausheim, France, providing application support and biomarker program services for our European collaborations. HTG France currently provides similar biomarker program services to those provided by our VERI/O laboratory in the United States, but on a much smaller scale. In the first quarter of 2019, we announced the initiation of a program for the clinical development of a comprehensive breast cancer molecular diagnostic assay. This program will be headquartered in a new development facility in San Carlos, California. Our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Maureen Cronin, will oversee this new breast cancer program and Dr. Joseph Sparano of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine has agreed to S-2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

