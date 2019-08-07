Log in
HTG Molecular Diagnostics : Form 10-Q

0
08/07/2019 | 03:30am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF

1934

Commission File Number: 001-37369

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

86-0912294

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

3430 E. Global Loop

Tucson, AZ

85706

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (877) 289-2615

N/A

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

HTGM

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if he registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No As of August 2, 2019, the registrant had 28,720,193 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share, outstanding.

Table of Contents

Page

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019

and 2018

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

6

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Consolidated Results of Operations

26

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

34

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

34

PART II.

OTHER INFORMATION

36

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

36

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

36

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

65

Item 5.

Other Information

66

Item 6.

Exhibits

66

Signatures

69

i

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited).

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets

(Unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,813,589

$

8,432,600

Short-term investments available-for-sale, at fair value

9,753,727

22,681,049

Accounts receivable

3,981,103

5,012,678

Inventory, net of allowance of $39,403 at both June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

1,160,682

1,306,609

Prepaid expenses and other

1,069,180

568,209

Total current assets

27,778,281

38,001,145

Restricted cash

3,270,247

3,270,247

Deferred offering costs

198,088

59,030

Deferred MidCap revolving loan costs

59,086

67,068

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,394,664

-

Property and equipment, net

2,424,625

2,373,790

Total assets

$

35,124,991

$

43,771,280

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,357,343

$

1,849,921

Accrued liabilities

1,499,510

3,358,465

Contract liabilities - current

486,994

332,711

NuvoGen obligation - current

1,286,152

1,290,234

MidCap Term Loan payable - current

583,333

-

Operating lease liabilities - current

682,863

-

Other current liabilities

63,344

186,043

Total current liabilities

7,959,539

7,017,374

NuvoGen obligation - non-current, net of discount

5,044,263

5,702,519

Convertible note, related party - net of debt issuance costs

2,980,940

2,974,213

MidCap Term Loan payable - non-current, net of discount and debt issuance costs

6,194,422

6,704,641

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

976,786

-

Other non-current liabilities

299,049

280,471

Total liabilities

23,454,999

22,679,218

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at June 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, 28,707,047 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2019 and 28,585,449 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

28,707

28,585

Additional paid-in-capital

172,831,416

172,086,909

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,036)

(3,453)

Accumulated deficit

(161,188,095)

(151,019,979)

Total stockholders' equity

11,669,992

21,092,062

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

35,124,991

$

43,771,280

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:

Product and product-related services

$

4,424,368

$

2,023,312

$

7,086,873

$

3,756,858

Collaborative development services

1,371,952

2,887,454

1,912,272

5,312,560

Total revenue

5,796,320

4,910,766

8,999,145

9,069,418

Operating expenses:

Cost of product and product-related services revenue

2,508,371

1,450,682

4,553,898

2,587,745

Selling, general and administrative

4,740,710

4,764,751

9,141,576

10,422,583

Research and development

3,253,639

2,758,984

5,328,387

5,348,270

Total operating expenses

10,502,720

8,974,417

19,023,861

18,358,598

Operating loss

(4,706,400)

(4,063,651)

(10,024,716)

(9,289,180)

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(238,796)

(233,306)

(472,763)

(415,823)

Interest income

154,774

197,773

336,211

330,936

Loss on extinguishment of Growth Term Loan

-

-

-

(105,064)

Total other income (expense)

(84,022)

(35,533)

(136,552)

(189,951)

Net loss before income taxes

(4,790,422)

(4,099,184)

(10,161,268)

(9,479,131)

Provision for income taxes

6,848

3,545

6,848

3,545

Net loss

$

(4,797,270)

$

(4,102,729

)

$

(10,168,116

)

$

(9,482,676

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.17)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.36)

$

(0.36)

Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

28,657,384

28,375,379

28,629,189

26,549,895

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net loss

$

(4,797,270

)

$

(4,102,729

)

$

(10,168,116)

$

(9,482,676)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax effect:

Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments

819

(188)

4,172

(11,339)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(9,194)

-

(2,755)

-

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,375)

(188)

1,417

(11,339)

Comprehensive loss

$

(4,805,645

)

$

(4,102,917

)

$

(10,166,699

)

$

(9,494,015

)

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:29:03 UTC
