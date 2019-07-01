HTG Molecular Diagnostics : SC 13G

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
Schedule 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC (Name of Issuer)
Common Stock
(Title of Class of Securities) 40434H104
(CUSIP Number)
June 21, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
-
] Rule 13d-1(b) [X] Rule 13d-1(c)
[_] Rule 13d-1(d)
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
-
Names of Reporting Persons Laurence W. Lytton
-
Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group Not Applicable
-
SEC Use Only
-
Citizenship or Place of Organization
USA
Number of Shares Beneficially Owned By
Each Reporting Person With
-
Sole Voting Power 1,501,378
-
Shared Voting Power
-
Sole Dispositive Power 1,501,378
-
Shared Dispositive Power
-
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 1,501,378
-
Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) [_]
Not Applicable
-
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9) 5.2% (1)
-
based on 28,643,180 shares outstanding as of May 31, 2019, as reported in the 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2019.
-
Type of Reporting Person (See
Instructions)
|
IN
|
|
Item 1.
|
HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC
|
(a) Name of Issuer
-
Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 3430 E. GLOBAL LOOP, TUCSON, ARIZONA 85706
Item 2.
(a) Name of Person Filing
Laurence W. Lytton
-
Address of Principal Business Office, or if none, Residence 467 CPW NY, NY 10025
-
Citizenship
USA
(d) Title of Class of Securities
Common Stock
(e) CUSIP Number
40434H104
Item 3. not applicable
Item 4. Ownership.
Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.
-
Amount beneficially owned: 1,501,378 shares consisting of
1,196,214 held by the reporting person, 176,564 held by the AWL Family LLC, 128,600 held by the Lytton-Kambara Foundation.
-
Percent of class: 5.2%
-
Number of shares as to which such person has:
|
(i)
|
Sole power to
|
vote or to direct
|
the vote
|
1,501,378
|
|
(ii) Shared power
|
to vote or to direct the
|
vote
|
|
(iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
|
1,501,378
|
(iv) Shared power
|
to dispose or to direct the
|
disposition of
|
|
Item
|
5. Ownership of Five Percent or
|
Less of a
|
Class.
|
|
If this statement
|
is being filed to
|
report
|
the fact that as of the
|
date
|
hereof the reporting person has
|
ceased
|
to
|
be the beneficial owner of more
|
than
|
five percent of the class of securities check the following [_].
|
Item
|
6. Ownership of More than Five Percent
|
on
|
Behalf of Another Person.
|
not
|
applicable
|
|
|
|
|
Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.
Not Applicable
Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group. Not Applicable
Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group. Not Applicable
Item 10. Certifications.
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose
of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and
correct.
________7/1/19____________________________
Date
____s/ Laurence W. Lytton____________________________
Signature
_____Laurence W. Lytton___________________________
Name/Title
Disclaimer
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 18:02:02 UTC