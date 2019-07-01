HTG Molecular Diagnostics : SC 13G

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

Schedule 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC (Name of Issuer)

Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities) 40434H104

(CUSIP Number)

June 21, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Names of Reporting Persons: Laurence W. Lytton
Citizenship or Place of Organization:

USA

Sole Voting Power: 1,501,378
Sole Dispositive Power: 1,501,378
Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person: 1,501,378

Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9) 5.2% (1)

based on 28,643,180 shares outstanding as of May 31, 2019, as reported in the 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2019.

