Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HTG Molecular Diagnostics : SC 13G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

Schedule 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC (Name of Issuer)

Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities) 40434H104

(CUSIP Number)

June 21, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • ] Rule 13d-1(b) [X] Rule 13d-1(c)
    [_] Rule 13d-1(d)

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

  1. Names of Reporting Persons Laurence W. Lytton
  2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group Not Applicable
  3. SEC Use Only
  4. Citizenship or Place of Organization

USA

Number of Shares Beneficially Owned By

Each Reporting Person With

  1. Sole Voting Power 1,501,378
  2. Shared Voting Power
  3. Sole Dispositive Power 1,501,378
  4. Shared Dispositive Power
  5. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 1,501,378
  6. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) [_]

Not Applicable

  1. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9) 5.2% (1)
  1. based on 28,643,180 shares outstanding as of May 31, 2019, as reported in the 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2019.
  1. Type of Reporting Person (See

Instructions)

IN

Item 1.

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC

(a) Name of Issuer

  1. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 3430 E. GLOBAL LOOP, TUCSON, ARIZONA 85706

Item 2.

(a) Name of Person Filing

Laurence W. Lytton

  1. Address of Principal Business Office, or if none, Residence 467 CPW NY, NY 10025
  2. Citizenship

USA

(d) Title of Class of Securities

Common Stock

(e) CUSIP Number

40434H104

Item 3. not applicable

Item 4. Ownership.

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.

  1. Amount beneficially owned: 1,501,378 shares consisting of
    1,196,214 held by the reporting person, 176,564 held by the AWL Family LLC, 128,600 held by the Lytton-Kambara Foundation.
  2. Percent of class: 5.2%
  3. Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i)

Sole power to

vote or to direct

the vote

1,501,378

(ii) Shared power

to vote or to direct the

vote

(iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

1,501,378

(iv) Shared power

to dispose or to direct the

disposition of

Item

5. Ownership of Five Percent or

Less of a

Class.

If this statement

is being filed to

report

the fact that as of the

date

hereof the reporting person has

ceased

to

be the beneficial owner of more

than

five percent of the class of securities check the following [_].

Item

6. Ownership of More than Five Percent

on

Behalf of Another Person.

not

applicable

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.

Not Applicable

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group. Not Applicable

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group. Not Applicable

Item 10. Certifications.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose

of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and

correct.

________7/1/19____________________________

Date

____s/ Laurence W. Lytton____________________________

Signature

_____Laurence W. Lytton___________________________

Name/Title

Disclaimer

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 18:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pTWITTER : Our partnership with UNHCR to launch #KnitForRefugees
PU
02:16pBailey Brauer Adds Labor, Employment & ADA Partner
PR
02:13pAcorn Completes $2.4M Rights Offering and Repurchases 19% Stake in its OmniMetrix™ Remote Monitoring and Control Subsidiary, Raising its Ownership to 99%
GL
02:11pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Metro Bank PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:11pSwiss stock ban upends trading flows as bourse rift deepens
RE
02:10pADVANCED POWER : sells 10% interest in South Field Energy project in Ohio to Chugoku
PR
02:09pOil steadies on OPEC cuts, but oversupply fears persist
RE
02:09pTerramor Homes and Jordan Built Homes Announce Two Model Homes are Now Open in Everly, a New Home Community in Wake Forest from the Mid-200s
GL
02:09pCHINA FUND : Has Trump Re-set U.S.-China Relations?
PU
02:08pMICROSOFT : Harnessing the power of AI to transform healthcare
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2GOLD : U.S.-China trade truce lifts global stocks, gold falls
3Oil steadies on OPEC cuts, but oversupply fears persist
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About