Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HTK Recognized as a Top Independent Broker-Dealer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

InvestmentNews and Financial Planning list HTK among the top 50 IBDs in the U.S.

Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK), a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting independent financial advisers across the U.S., announces its inclusion on two prestigious industry rankings. HTK has been named to the InvestmentNews annual “Top independent broker-dealers” list and Financial Planning magazine’s “IBD Elite” for 2019. On both lists, HTK ranked No. 37, based on revenue. HTK is also recognized by Financial Planning magazine as one of the top 10 broker-dealers in the U.S. with the fastest-growing payout for advisers in the whole sector.

These rankings are a testament to the strong network of HTK advisers who are driving growth. HTK increased its revenue by 16% to over $124 million in 2018. This growth was largely due to an increase in adviser productivity and a 28% rise in investment advisory business in 2018.

“As HTK celebrates our 50th anniversary this year, we’re proud of our strong position as a smaller firm that leverages full-scale capabilities to help our advisers be successful and best serve their clients,” says Timothy Donahue, president and CEO of HTK. “We’re energized by the momentum we’re gaining as an organization.”

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, HTK has the strength and stability of a Fortune 1000 company. HTK advisers recognize the value of a firm that focuses on comprehensive financial solutions, including protection and wealth management.

InvestmentNews and Financial Planning are leading publications providing financial professionals with news, analysis and insight. They update their rankings of independent broker-dealers on an annual basis. The rankings are based on company data provided by each broker-dealer through a survey. All financial figures are as of December 31, 2018.

About HTK

HTK is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting independent financial advisers across the U.S. For more than 50 years, HTK has been the trusted partner supporting advisers on their path to success. HTK is committed to offering advisers the independence to build their practice their way through the delivery of a flexible platform, leading solutions and personalized service. Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit www.htk.com.

© 2019 Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044, 800-873-7637.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc. – XENT
GL
03:21pTwo Schools Break Ground in Santa Rita Ranch
BU
03:20pPawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nabriva Therapeutics plc – NBRV
GL
03:19pLEIF JOHANSSON : AstraZeneca searches for successor to Chairman Johansson - Sky News
RE
03:19pEMAAR DEVELOPMENT : to develop tourism complex at new Beijing airport
AQ
03:19pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : NASDAQ Down 1.5%; Genocea Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
PU
03:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fed's Bullard Says China Should Show It's Really Committed To Free Trade; Repeats China Should Give US What It Wants On Trade
PU
03:18pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Mexico draws asylum red line ahead of talks about Trump's tariffs
RE
03:18pFrance Pushes Fiat Chrysler for Concessions to Support Renault Deal--Update
DJ
03:18pAward-Winning Actor Jeff Daniels Discusses His Role of a Lifetime in the June/July Issue of AARP The Magazine
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
2KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About