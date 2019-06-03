HTK Recognized as a Top Independent Broker-Dealer

InvestmentNews and Financial Planning list HTK among the top 50 IBDs in the U.S.

Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK), a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting independent financial advisers across the U.S., announces its inclusion on two prestigious industry rankings. HTK has been named to the InvestmentNews annual “Top independent broker-dealers” list and Financial Planning magazine’s “IBD Elite” for 2019. On both lists, HTK ranked No. 37, based on revenue. HTK is also recognized by Financial Planning magazine as one of the top 10 broker-dealers in the U.S. with the fastest-growing payout for advisers in the whole sector.

These rankings are a testament to the strong network of HTK advisers who are driving growth. HTK increased its revenue by 16% to over $124 million in 2018. This growth was largely due to an increase in adviser productivity and a 28% rise in investment advisory business in 2018.

“As HTK celebrates our 50th anniversary this year, we’re proud of our strong position as a smaller firm that leverages full-scale capabilities to help our advisers be successful and best serve their clients,” says Timothy Donahue, president and CEO of HTK. “We’re energized by the momentum we’re gaining as an organization.”

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, HTK has the strength and stability of a Fortune 1000 company. HTK advisers recognize the value of a firm that focuses on comprehensive financial solutions, including protection and wealth management.

InvestmentNews and Financial Planning are leading publications providing financial professionals with news, analysis and insight. They update their rankings of independent broker-dealers on an annual basis. The rankings are based on company data provided by each broker-dealer through a survey. All financial figures are as of December 31, 2018.

About HTK

HTK is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting independent financial advisers across the U.S. For more than 50 years, HTK has been the trusted partner supporting advisers on their path to success. HTK is committed to offering advisers the independence to build their practice their way through the delivery of a flexible platform, leading solutions and personalized service. Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit www.htk.com.

© 2019 Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA 19044, 800-873-7637.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005644/en/