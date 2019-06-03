HTK Recognized as a Top Independent Broker-Dealer

Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK), a broker-dealer and registered
investment adviser supporting independent financial advisers across the
U.S., announces its inclusion on two prestigious industry rankings. HTK
has been named to the InvestmentNews annual “Top
independent broker-dealers” list and Financial Planning magazine’s “IBD
Elite” for 2019. On both lists, HTK ranked No. 37, based on revenue.
HTK is also recognized by Financial Planning magazine as one of the top
10 broker-dealers in the U.S. with the fastest-growing payout for
advisers in the whole sector.
These rankings are a testament to the strong network of HTK advisers who
are driving growth. HTK increased its revenue by 16% to over $124
million in 2018. This growth was largely due to an increase in adviser
productivity and a 28% rise in investment advisory business in 2018.
“As HTK celebrates our 50th anniversary this year, we’re proud of our
strong position as a smaller firm that leverages full-scale capabilities
to help our advisers be successful and best serve their clients,” says
Timothy Donahue, president and CEO of HTK. “We’re energized by the
momentum we’re gaining as an organization.”
As a wholly-owned subsidiary of The
Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, HTK has the strength and
stability of a Fortune 1000 company. HTK advisers recognize the value of
a firm that focuses on comprehensive financial solutions, including
protection and wealth management.
InvestmentNews and Financial Planning are leading publications providing
financial professionals with news, analysis and insight. They update
their rankings of independent broker-dealers on an annual basis. The
rankings are based on company data provided by each broker-dealer
through a survey. All financial figures are as of December 31, 2018.
About HTK
HTK is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting
independent financial advisers across the U.S. For more than 50 years,
HTK has been the trusted partner supporting advisers on their path to
success. HTK is committed to offering advisers the independence to build
their practice their way through the delivery of a flexible platform,
leading solutions and personalized service. Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC
(HTK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance
Company. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit www.htk.com.
© 2019 Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, 600 Dresher Road, Horsham, PA
19044, 800-873-7637.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005644/en/