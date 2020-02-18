Log in
HUB International : Set to Educate Utah Business Leaders on Upcoming Changes to Employee Benefits Compliance Guidelines

02/18/2020 | 10:41am EST

Sandy employee benefits firm to hold forum on how Utah employers can stay ACA compliant in 2020 and beyond

The Sandy, UT-based arm of HUB International will host their 2020 Employee Benefits Legal Update on February 25th at Gardner Village in West Jordan. This free event is a part of HUB’s HRCI/SHRM accredited continuing education series, HUB University. There will be a corresponding event the following day on February 26th in St. George.

Cory Jorbin, Chief Compliance Officer for HUB’s West Region, said it’s crucial for employers to stay updated on how they can remain compliant. “Employee benefits compliance is becoming more challenging for employers as they manage the federal requirements alongside the ever-growing number of state requirements,” said Jorbin. “Employers need to remain informed of their compliance requirements, so they know what needs to be done and when.”

In 2019, several legislative changes were made to the Affordable Care Act, including the return of the Health Insurance Tax (HIT) and the elimination of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) tax. Legislators in Washington D.C. also approved the repeal of the Cadillac Plan Tax and are expected to make changes to mandated arbitration on surprise balance billing.

The IRS is prepared to be even more diligent in 2020 than in previous years when enforcing ACA compliance guidelines. Employers have already seen an extraordinary amount of enforcement surrounding information reporting requirements. Coaching will be given on how to avoid ACA compliance issues and what do to if they receive a Letter 226-J.

For more information about HUB’s 2020 Legal Update, or to register to attend, please visit https://bit.ly/31UI92W

About HUB International - Sandy

HUB International - Sandy specializes in helping companies create an engaging employee benefits package that achieves the delicate balance between financial goals and company culture. Its specialists develop simple, secure solutions tailor-made to strengthen employee security and well-being. Through its retirement division, HUB provides 401(k) retirement services, fiduciary risk management services, investment due diligence, plan and compliance review, provider services and benchmarking, and wealth management. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.


© Business Wire 2020
