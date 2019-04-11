HUB International : Set to Receive First-Ever Community Partnership Award from Kostopulos Dream Foundation

The Sandy, UT-based arm of HUB International will be honored with the
Community Partnership Award on April 12th at the Salt Lake
Marriott Downtown at City Creek. The award will be part of the 31st
annual “Send a Kid to Camp” fundraising gala hosted by Kostopulos Dream
Foundation, a Salt Lake City charity focused on providing programs and
opportunities to people with disabilities.
Mircea Divricean, President and CEO of Kostopulos Dream Foundation, said
that partnerships with members of the Utah business community are vital
in keeping their programs and opportunities available year after year
for anyone interested. “The people at HUB clearly share our vision of
embracing diversity and opening our hearts to people of different
backgrounds,” said Divricean. “Their attitude of selfless giving and
enriching the lives of others is a boon to our community, and I hope to
work with many more organizations like them in the future.”
In 2018, HUB worked closely with Kostopulos Dream Foundation to develop
the first ever “Camp K Koncert,” a benefit concert featuring beloved
Utah singer-songwriter Peter Breinholt. The event drew a large crowd and
generated significant funds for the camp. In 2019, Kostopulos Dream
Foundation has expanded the event to a five-concert series dubbed “Camp
K LIVE Koncert Series,” featuring 10 local Utah bands and music artists.
“Our partnership with Camp K has been a remarkable experience,” said
Brent Bennett, Utah Market Leader for HUB International. “Working so
closely with an organization doing amazing things for our community
gives myself and our employees a broader view of our environment and the
lives we impact on a daily basis. It puts everything into perspective.”
This year’s fundraising gala is poised to be the largest in the
organization’s history. Proceeds from the gala are generated through
ticket sales, direct donations, and auction item purchases. All of the
proceeds will directly benefit the campers in the Camp K Summer Camp
Program. The cost to provide a week of Summer Camp is $1,650, and
includes an educational curriculum which teaches life skills and skills
for independence, along with personalized care, supervision, programs,
activities, medical support, meals, and lodging.
For more information about Kostopulos Dream Foundation and how you
can donate, please visit www.campk.org
or send an email to mdivricean@campk.org.
