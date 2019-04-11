Log in
HUB International : Set to Receive First-Ever Community Partnership Award from Kostopulos Dream Foundation

04/11/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

Sandy insurance firm to be honored at 31st annual “Send a Kid to Camp” fundraising gala on April 12th

The Sandy, UT-based arm of HUB International will be honored with the Community Partnership Award on April 12th at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek. The award will be part of the 31st annual “Send a Kid to Camp” fundraising gala hosted by Kostopulos Dream Foundation, a Salt Lake City charity focused on providing programs and opportunities to people with disabilities.

Mircea Divricean, President and CEO of Kostopulos Dream Foundation, said that partnerships with members of the Utah business community are vital in keeping their programs and opportunities available year after year for anyone interested. “The people at HUB clearly share our vision of embracing diversity and opening our hearts to people of different backgrounds,” said Divricean. “Their attitude of selfless giving and enriching the lives of others is a boon to our community, and I hope to work with many more organizations like them in the future.”

In 2018, HUB worked closely with Kostopulos Dream Foundation to develop the first ever “Camp K Koncert,” a benefit concert featuring beloved Utah singer-songwriter Peter Breinholt. The event drew a large crowd and generated significant funds for the camp. In 2019, Kostopulos Dream Foundation has expanded the event to a five-concert series dubbed “Camp K LIVE Koncert Series,” featuring 10 local Utah bands and music artists.

“Our partnership with Camp K has been a remarkable experience,” said Brent Bennett, Utah Market Leader for HUB International. “Working so closely with an organization doing amazing things for our community gives myself and our employees a broader view of our environment and the lives we impact on a daily basis. It puts everything into perspective.”

This year’s fundraising gala is poised to be the largest in the organization’s history. Proceeds from the gala are generated through ticket sales, direct donations, and auction item purchases. All of the proceeds will directly benefit the campers in the Camp K Summer Camp Program. The cost to provide a week of Summer Camp is $1,650, and includes an educational curriculum which teaches life skills and skills for independence, along with personalized care, supervision, programs, activities, medical support, meals, and lodging.

For more information about Kostopulos Dream Foundation and how you can donate, please visit www.campk.org or send an email to mdivricean@campk.org.

About HUB International - Sandy

HUB International - Sandy specializes in helping companies create an engaging employee benefits package that achieves the delicate balance between financial goals and company culture. Its specialists develop simple, secure solutions tailor-made to strengthen employee security and well-being. Through its retirement division, Spectra provides 401(k) retirement services, fiduciary risk management services, investment due diligence, plan and compliance review, provider services and benchmarking, and wealth management. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com


© Business Wire 2019
