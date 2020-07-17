Log in
HUD Approves Agreement Involving California Housing Authority Accused of Disability Discrimination

07/17/2020 | 01:51pm EDT
HUD No. 20-105
HUD Public Affairs
(202) 708-0685 		FOR RELEASE
Friday
July 17, 2020

HUD APPROVES AGREEMENT INVOLVING CALIFORNIA HOUSING AUTHORITY ACCUSED OF DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced today that it has approved a Conciliation/Voluntary Compliance Agreement involving the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) and one of its tenants with disabilities, resolving allegations that SHRA staff violated the Fair Housing Act when they delayed installing additional grab bars in a unit in response to the tenant's reasonable accommodation request. Read the agreement.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing providers from denying reasonable accommodation requests that may be necessary to allow a person the opportunity to use and enjoy their home. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by recipients of federal financial assistance, and requires that recipients of federal financial assistance bring their programs and activities into compliance with federal accessibility requirements. In addition, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits state and local governmental entities from discriminating on the basis of disability in all services, activities, and programs.

'For persons with disabilities, a reasonable accommodation can allow them to fully enjoy the place they call home,' said Anna María Farías, HUD's Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. 'Today's agreement represents HUD's ongoing commitment to ensuring that housing providers meet their obligation to comply with the nation's housing laws.'

Persons who believe they have experienced housing discrimination may file a complaint of discrimination by contacting HUD's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 or visiting How to File a Complaint on HUD's website. Materials and assistance are available for persons with limited English proficiency. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may contact the Department using the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339 .

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 17:50:02 UTC
