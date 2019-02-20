Log in
HUMANE FARM ANIMAL CARE ATTENDS THE INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING EXPO

02/20/2019 | 11:31am EST

Middleburg, VA, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), a fast-growing organization aimed at improving the lives of farm animals around the world, returned to the International Production and Processing Expo for the fifteenth consecutive year according to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Adele Douglass-Jolley.

0_medium_CMYK_logo_IMAGE.jpg


 

“We came here to introduce our Certified Humane® programs to a wider audience, to network with the most influential people in animal agriculture from around the world and to meet with some of the forward thinking men and women who are currently part of our humane care programs,” Douglass-Jolley said.

 

Mimi Stein, Executive Director, scheduled a series of meetings with HFAC’s scientific committee members as well as representatives of member organizations. “The Expo is the best time to meet with new people from South and Central America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East,”  she said.

 

Meeting with a large and growing contingent of Latin American producers was Luiz Mazzon, Director of Latin American Operations, who manages HFAC’s South American office in Florianopolis, Brazil. “I come every year because this is an international event and I can help the HFAC team meet with people who can help expand Certified Humane® programs in Latin American countries like Mexico, as well as nations in the Pacific region such as Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia,” he said.

 

About Human Farm Animal Care:
HFAC is a worldwide organization offering the scientifically sound ‘Certified Humane®’ program to animal agriculture businesses in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. HFAC is endorsed by the ASPCA, the Center for Food Integrity and more than 70 other humane groups.

 

Since its founding in May 2003, now more than 200 companies, representing 6,000 farms and over 1 billion farm animals, have joined the Certified Humane® program. The Certified Humane® Raised and Handled® program is considered the “Gold Standard” for certifying farm animal welfare, from birth through slaughter.

 

Find Certified Humane ranches and farms in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. Products bearing the Certified Humane seal are available at retail businesses around the world.

 

 

 

Humane Farm Animal Care | Certified Humane®
(703) 435-3883
info@certifiedhumane.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
