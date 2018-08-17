HVAC Air Ducts - 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report: One of the Procurement Best Practices for Buyers is to Procure from Suppliers That Assist in Air Duct Designing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global HVAC Air Ducts - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global HVAC Air Ducts Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to procure from suppliers that assist in air duct designing.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global HVAC air ducts market is the increasing use of HVAC air ducts in hospitals to provide appropriate ventilation and to control indoor climate.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global HVAC air ducts market is to focus on innovating new products that are lightweight.

Companies Featured

Lindab

CMS

Rite-Hite

Ductmann

Imperial Manufacturing

Bin Dasmal

