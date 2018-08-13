HVAC Controls - Worldwide Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecast to 2026: A +$41 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "HVAC
According to the report, the market accounted for $11.92 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $41.09 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
14.7% during the forecast period.
Rising acceptance of Internet of things (IoT) in the HVAC Industry,
increasing demand for building automation systems and growing
implementation of smart devices are some of the key factors fueling the
market growth.
However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of HVAC Controls and
difficulty in advancement of the existing HVAC Systems are hindering the
market growth.
Moreover, rising demand for cloud computing in HVAC would create
innovative opportunities for players in this market.
Amongst components, the sensors segment held significant market share
due to sensors being responsible for sensing a variety of elements in
the environment and transfering this information precisely to
controllers.
By Application, the commercial segment commanded the majority of market
share due to the increase in the implementation of smart buildings and
green buildings, which enhances the usage of smart sensors and HVAC
control equipment.
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the maximum market
share during the forecast period due to the developing industrial
sectors and rising population. China, Japan and India are the main
customers of HVAC controls.
