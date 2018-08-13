HVAC Controls - Worldwide Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecast to 2026: A +$41 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "HVAC Controls - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $11.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $41.09 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Rising acceptance of Internet of things (IoT) in the HVAC Industry, increasing demand for building automation systems and growing implementation of smart devices are some of the key factors fueling the market growth.

However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of HVAC Controls and difficulty in advancement of the existing HVAC Systems are hindering the market growth.

Moreover, rising demand for cloud computing in HVAC would create innovative opportunities for players in this market.

Amongst components, the sensors segment held significant market share due to sensors being responsible for sensing a variety of elements in the environment and transfering this information precisely to controllers.

By Application, the commercial segment commanded the majority of market share due to the increase in the implementation of smart buildings and green buildings, which enhances the usage of smart sensors and HVAC control equipment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the maximum market share during the forecast period due to the developing industrial sectors and rising population. China, Japan and India are the main customers of HVAC controls.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global HVAC Controls Market, By Implementation Type

6 Global HVAC Controls Market, By System

7 Global HVAC Controls Market, By Component

8 Global HVAC Controls Market, By Application

9 Global HVAC Controls Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Emerson Electric

Delta Controls

Ingersoll-Rand

Distech Controls

Lennox

Honeywell

Siemens

Schneider Electric

United Technologies

Johnson Controls

PECO

Daikin Industries

KMC Controls

ICM Controls

LG Electronics

