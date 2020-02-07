HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024|Increase in Demand for Centralized HVAC Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the HVAC equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 54.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005201/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global HVAC equipment market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increase in demand for centralized HVAC systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental pollution due to HVAC systems might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

HVAC Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Air Conditioning Equipment

Heating Equipment

Ventilation Equipment

End-user

Non-Residential

Residential

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41166

HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HVAC equipment market report covers the following areas:

HVAC Equipment Market size

HVAC Equipment Market trends

HVAC Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies advent of smart HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC equipment market growth during the next few years.

HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HVAC equipment market , including some of the vendors such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Nortek Global HVAC LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HVAC equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the HVAC equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the HVAC equipment market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC equipment market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005201/en/