HVAC Equipment Market in Europe 2018-2022 | Increasing Focus on Predictive Maintenance to Drive Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the HVAC equipment market in Europe to grow at a CAGR
of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005690/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the HVAC equipment market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increased focus on predictive maintenance is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the HVAC
equipment market in Europe 2018-2022. The need for data
collection and analysis to solve complex industrial HVAC maintenance
tasks is driving the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled
devices. IoT-enabled devices such as wireless acoustic transmitters and
steam trap monitors helps in monitoring HVAC system operations.
Predictive maintenance reduces the overall downtime and increase
operational efficiency due to which end-users have shifted their focus
towards it.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the HVAC equipment market in Europe is the increasing
demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems:
HVAC equipment market in Europe: Increasing
demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems
To cater to the growing demand for manufactured goods, several
industries are increasing their production volumes, which has increased
the need for energy-efficient equipment in different industrial
processes. On average, in most industries, nearly 9% of the cost of
production is spent on electricity, increasing consumption of
electricity in energy-intensive industries has propelled regulatory
authorities to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient equipment such
as HVAC.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “For industrial users a
significant proportion of their overall operating costs includes
heating, cooling, and ventilation costs. Therefore, these end-users need
to increase their operational efficiency. This is encouraging many
process and discrete industries to shift from traditional HVAC systems
to more energy-efficient ones.”
HVAC equipment market in Europe: Segmentation
analysis
The HVAC equipment market in Europe research report provides market
segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), and by
region (Italy, Germany, France, UK, and RoE). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The non-residential segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 67% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
Italy led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 14%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005690/en/