MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Cost Advantages Associated With Renting HVAC Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/01/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the HVAC rental equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005443/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Enercare Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort LP, United Rentals, Inc., and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, the easy availability of HVAC equipment financing will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the easy availability of HVAC equipment financing might hamper market growth.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

HVAC Rental Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40032

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HVAC rental equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • HVAC Rental Equipment Market size
  • HVAC Rental Equipment Market trends
  • HVAC Rental Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies a rising focus on energy-efficient equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next few years.

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HVAC Rental Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Enercare Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort LP, United Rentals, Inc., and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HVAC Rental Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the HVAC rental equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the HVAC rental equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC rental equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aggreko Plc
  • Ashtead Group Plc
  • Enercare Inc.
  • Herc Holdings Inc.
  • HVAC RENTALS
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Reliance Comfort LP
  • United Rentals Inc.
  • United Technologies Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
