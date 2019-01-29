HWCG : Selects m-pipe for next generation emergency well containment riser

HWCG, a deepwater oil and gas emergency response consortium for the US
Gulf of Mexico, today announces it has commissioned Magma Global,
manufacturer of carbon-fibre composite pipe, to qualify m-pipe® for a
350°F, 15,000-psig rated riser to augment HWCG’s rapid deployment
emergency well containment system. The lightweight, flexible m-pipe
section will enable a quicker response in shallow waters and for
floating production facilities where vertical access may be a challenge.
The flexible riser would remain in a ready-for-deployment mode on the US
Gulf Coast for deployment following a subsea well blowout. When
installed to capture hydrocarbons it could remain in place for up to 6
months while a relief well is drilled. The design envisions
approximately 800-ft (~250-m) of m-pipe connected on one end to a ridged
riser and on the other end to the incident well. The m-pipe will form a
lazy wave between the two ridged ends thereby decoupling motions and
improving operability. Using a temporary flowback solution, hydrocarbons
are processed via the riser system and then collected in tankers for
transportation.
HWCG requires the flexible section to be lightweight and easy to handle
offshore to enable rapid deployment. It must also be resistant to
degradation with continuous exposure to hydrocarbons at temperatures up
to 350 degrees F (180C), pressures up to 15,000 psi and water depths of
up to 10,000-ft (~3,000-m). Magma will qualify a 6-inch nominal ID
m-pipe specimen to meet the specified project requirements prior to
manufacturing the final pipe order.
HWCG’s Members have identified a range of potential demanding
containment scenarios requiring high pressure and high temperature
performance. HWCG selected m-pipe for its pressure and temperature
performance, is lightweight and flexible properties which enable heave
compensation at the base of a steel riser and because it is suitable for
a wide range of fluids, provides low frictional resistance and is
resident to abrasion.
Craig Castile, Managing Director for HWCG, said: “HWCG is
committed to providing a Rapid Response Solution for well containment
which minimizes potentially severe environmental and economic impacts to
the Gulf of Mexico and its stake holders. Our Members approved the OFR
Project to accomplish this mission. We are committed to working with
Magma Global to develop and manufacture an m-pipe solution to enhance
our Member’s response plans.”
Martin Jones, Managing Director at Magma Global added: “We
created m-pipe to solve the problems that were a challenge to steel and
flexibles, such as corrosion, high temperatures, high pressures and
speed and ease of deployment. This is one such scenario; where the
unknowns of an incident mean that high temperatures and pressures may be
encountered in an emergency situation. It is crucial in this area of the
oil and gas industry that the very best technology can be put in place
at speed and with confidence. We are excited to be working with HWCG to
develop such a solution.”
About Magma
Global:
Magma Global created m-pipe® to solve the problems that were a challenge
to steel and flexibles: corrosion, high temperatures, high pressures and
speed and ease of deployment. Made from PEEK and carbon fibre, m-pipe
simplifies subsea architecture thanks to its low weight, high strength,
flexibility and standardised design. m-pipe is used as flowlines and
jumpers by major operators around the world and achieves installed cost
savings of up to 65%. Magma’s game changing technology is now solving
riser challenges and is incorporated into hybrid solutions by TechnipFMC
and Ocyan.
About HWCG:
In response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, HWCG LLC formed with the
commitment to provide a new containment response capability for the Gulf
of Mexico, recognising the need to be better prepared for a deep-water
well control incident. HWCG is a not-for-profit consortium of deepwater
oil and gas companies. HWCG maintains a comprehensive deepwater well
containment response model that can be activated immediately in the
event of a US Gulf of Mexico subsea blowout. It comprises 16 oil and gas
companies operating in the Gulf and who incorporate the consortium’s
generic well containment plan. HWCG has a robust mutual aid component
whereby HWCG members will respond and support another member’s incident.
