HWCG : is Proud to Announce That Beacon Offshore Energy LLC (Beacon) Has Become Its Newest Member / Owner in the Deepwater Subsea Well Containment Consortium

0
01/23/2019 | 02:21pm EST

HWCG’s Managing Director, Craig T. Castille stated: “HWCG’s mission is to fulfil our Member’s technical challenges regarding subsea well containment. We are continually investing in new and better technology in order to satisfy our Member’s desire for rapid response while providing additional access to Mutual Aid which allows Members to draw upon a vast network of offshore professionals. Access to containment is required for all deepwater operators and HWCG’s model provides new members like Beacon access to a robust response system at an attractive value.”

HWCG is a Not-for-Profit Member Owned Consortium whose full-time job is facilitating the preparations needed by Members to respond to a subsea blowout. The consortium provides access to equipment and enters into various agreements necessary for a rapid well containment response in the event of a subsea blowout. The consortium was developed by industry / for industry to meet the regulations set in place by the Federal Government after the 2010 Macondo incident in the US GOM. HWCG has developed and maintains a rapid response containment system which is routinely tested in Member’s announced and unannounced exercises. HWCG and its Members work closely with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to ensure HWCG’s response system fulfils expectations.

HWCG is pleased to support its Members in their exploration and development programs by providing access to a robust response system and stands ready to meet the challenges that face our industry while protecting our offshore workers, the Gulf of Mexico and the American People. Beacon is one of 16 Member Companies that have come together to form HWCG and will support response efforts when needed.

Beacon is a Houston, Texas-based exploration and production company formed by Blackstone in 2016 with a focus on exploring, developing and acquiring upstream oil and gas properties in the deepwater GOM. The company currently holds interests in 40 deepwater leases with net resource potential in excess of 200 mmboe. Visit www.beaconoffshore.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
0
