HWCG : is Proud to Announce That Beacon Offshore Energy LLC (Beacon) Has Become Its Newest Member / Owner in the Deepwater Subsea Well Containment Consortium

HWCG’s
Managing Director, Craig T. Castille stated: “HWCG’s mission is
to fulfil our Member’s technical challenges regarding subsea well
containment. We are continually investing in new and better technology
in order to satisfy our Member’s desire for rapid response while
providing additional access to Mutual Aid which allows Members to draw
upon a vast network of offshore professionals. Access to containment is
required for all deepwater operators and HWCG’s model provides new
members like Beacon access to a robust response system at an attractive
value.”
HWCG is a Not-for-Profit Member Owned Consortium whose full-time
job is facilitating the preparations needed by Members to respond to a
subsea blowout. The consortium provides access to equipment and enters
into various agreements necessary for a rapid well containment response
in the event of a subsea blowout. The consortium was developed by
industry / for industry to meet the regulations set in place by the
Federal Government after the 2010 Macondo incident in the US GOM. HWCG
has developed and maintains a rapid response containment system which is
routinely tested in Member’s announced and unannounced exercises. HWCG
and its Members work closely with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental
Enforcement (BSEE) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to ensure
HWCG’s response system fulfils expectations.
HWCG is pleased to support its Members in their exploration and
development programs by providing access to a robust response system and
stands ready to meet the challenges that face our industry while
protecting our offshore workers, the Gulf of Mexico and the American
People. Beacon is one of 16 Member Companies that have come together to
form HWCG and will support response efforts when needed.
Beacon is a Houston, Texas-based exploration and production
company formed by Blackstone in 2016 with a focus on exploring,
developing and acquiring upstream oil and gas properties in the
deepwater GOM. The company currently holds interests in 40 deepwater
leases with net resource potential in excess of 200 mmboe. Visit www.beaconoffshore.com
for more information.
