HX GLOBAL SECURITY VP CONTINUES EPIC SOLO ROW ACROSS ATLANTIC

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Crockett, Vice President of Security for the HX Global, the US division of Healix International, is more than halfway through his grueling solo row across the Atlantic Ocean, and the hard work is paying off. He is currently in second place amongst the solo rowers in The Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

Tim tweaked his knee on the second night of the marathon row but hasn’t let that stop him. The Healix International/HX Global team of doctors and nurses has remained just a satellite phone call away throughout, but so far Tim has fought through pain and fatigue in his battle against the Atlantic and the mental challenges of the solo row.

Tim celebrated Christmas and his 48th birthday out on the open water in his boat “Tame the Kraken.” Despite battling against strong east and south-easterly winds, Tim’s second place position in the solo division puts him in 24th place overall. He has rowed over 1,760 nautical miles (2,025 miles) to date, spending over 960 hours at sea since the race began December 12.

Healix International/HX Global CEO Mike Webb said, “Tim is wowing us all with his resilience. This is a physically and psychologically grueling event and Tim continues to battle against every adversity, including the tweak to his knee that he’s been dealing with since day two.

“Healix International’s team of doctors, nurses and fellow security experts are available via satellite communications, offering him the advice he needs to keep up the pace and reserve energy. He could have called on assistance for his knee, but so far he’s gritted his teeth and just rowed his way into second place.”

Known as the world’s toughest rowing race, The Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge kicked off in the Canary Islands in December. Tim is one of just five rowers taking on the challenge solo. In total there are 28 boats crossing the 2,558 nautical miles (2,944 miles). Depending on the weather, Tim is currently expected to arrive in Antigua on Feb. 9, giving him a race time of just 57 days.

“Tim is rowing to raise awareness and funds for veterans coping with mental health issues, such as PTSD,” added Webb. “As a veteran himself, it’s an issue close to his heart, and we are proud to support him in shining a light on the difficulties that veterans face, often as a result of traumas experienced in the line of duty. We look forward to welcoming Tim home and supporting him every nautical mile of his Atlantic row.”

To learn more and donate to the charities Tim is raising funds for, please visit his website: www.tamethekraken.org.

For images, visit: http://bit.ly/2DwBZf3



Stephanie Miller, Communications Director, Americas e: stephanie.miller@hx-global.com p: +1 617 750 7907