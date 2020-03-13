Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HYD LLC: Deuterium depletion as a possible new strategy to combat SARS-CoV-2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 09:05am EDT

DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development / Key word(s): Research Update/Study
HYD LLC: Deuterium depletion as a possible new strategy to combat SARS-CoV-2

13.03.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deuterium depletion as a possible new strategy to combat SARS-CoV-2

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 13 -- Since December 2019, the world is facing the new coronavirus challenge, and measures have been taken against the outbreak. The continuously increasing number of prevalence of coronavirus infected patients and the death cases clearly show, that there is no therapy against coronaviruses yet. Considering all available data on the effect of deuterium depletion on cell function and metabolism, and over 20 years' experience with Vetera-DDW-25 deuterium-depleted veterinary medicinal anti-cancer product, which showed anti-viral effect of deuterium depletion in pets, HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development plans to start pre-clinical and clinical studies to reveal the potential of deuterium depletion in viral infections.

Hungarian molecular biologist, Gábor Somlyai PhD, in the early '90s foremost started to investigate the physiological importance of naturally occurring deuterium, and published the anti-tumor effects of deuterium depletion in the FEBS Letters (1993, 314, 1-4). Three decades of basic research confirmed the importance of deuterium in living organisms, revealing that the cellular and molecular processes are influenced, organized and harmonized on sub-molecular level. The ratio of the two hydrogen isotopes (Deuterium/Hydrogen) is a key signal, and the transfer of deuterium and hydrogen to different structural and functional molecules are essential for maintaining normal cellular functions, DNA and protein integrity. Strategic exchange of deuterium found in water and organic molecules to hydrogen opens new ways in prevention and curation of not only tumorous but also metabolic and other diseases. Three decades of basic research also confirmed, that deuterium depletion is highly specific to attack non-healthy cells.

HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development has already conducted two prospective clinical trials on prostate cancer and metabolic diseases and possesses the necessary documentation to apply for ethical approval and its parent company, HYD Pharma Inc, completed the first facility in the world able to produce deuterium-depleted water (DDW) according to GMP rules for clinical trials. HYD LLC as a small enterprise is seeking for partners, sharing the IP, to the development and common registration of drugs to treat the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There is no warrant for the efficacy of deuterium depletion against the coronavirus, but the available research data and veterinary experience with DDW create the firm basis for further investigations to find the most promising therapeutic solution for coronavirus epidemic within a reasonable time.


About HYD LLC.

HYD LLC. was established in 1993 for the development and worldwide marketing of drugs and consumer products, that utilize the proprietary procedure, deuterium depletion. Since 1993, the company has been pioneering in research and drug development related to deuterium depletion and was worldwide the first to investigate the biological role and physiological importance of naturally occurring deuterium. The company's mission is to develop and register novel pharmaceutical and consumer products primarily for the treatment and prevention of tumorous diseases, and to open-up new ways of application of the method in further ranges of indication. The world's first deuterium-depleted antitumor medicine, Vetera-DDW-25(R) for veterinary application, was registered in Hungary in 1999. In 2000, the company brought the Preventa(R) deuterium-depleted drinking water products to the market. In 2012, Primus Capital closed a USD 2 Million investment in HYD Pharma Inc. The investment was used for validation of research results, and for set up the deuterium-depleted water (DDW) producing facility according to the GMP rules.

Contact

Gábor Somlyai PhD, CEO
HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development
Phone: +36 1 365-1660
mobil: +36 30 940 2311
gsomlyai@hyd.hu
www.hyd.hu
www.deuteriumdepletion.com
www.preventa.org
www.vetera.hu

13.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

997049  13.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=997049&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:17aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Donates Exercise Equipment to Children and Shows Appreciation to Front-line Workers amid COVID-19
AQ
09:17aBIG ROCK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:17aDELTA AIR LINES : Air france adapts its service to the united states as from 14 march 2020
AQ
09:17aFLYMANGO : Communication on COVID19
AQ
09:17aEL AL GROUP : Coronavirus - Policy and Updates
AQ
09:17aWALT DISNEY : Shareholders Elect Nine Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting
AQ
09:17aAIR MAURITIUS : Travel restrictions to and from India
AQ
09:17aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Extends Published Flight Schedule until Oct. 30, 2020
AQ
09:17aRAVE RESTAURANT : Pizza Inn Announces $1M Franchise Incentive Program; America's Hometown Pizza Place launches major development package
AQ
09:17aFRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES - FEBRUARY 2020 : Passenger Decline Continues at Frankfurt Airport; Coronavirus outbreak impacting passenger and freight volumes - Airports in Fraport's international portfolio report mixed results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5SoftBank unveils $4.8 billion buyback after stock tumble, pressure from Elliott

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group