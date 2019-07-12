Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:50am EDT

12 July 2019

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

(“Hydro Hotel” or the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that on 10 July 2019, CP Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, acquired 600 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of £7.50 per share. Following the purchase of these shares, Mr. Freeman is interested in 7,200 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.2 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden 
Company Secretary		 Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		 Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

   

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name CP Freeman
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
b) LEI 213800Y711C4P34MJN39
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £1 each

ISIN:      GB0004495403
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 600 Ordinary Shares at £7.50 per share
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 10 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aJONES SODA CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aVICAL INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:08aSEMILEDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:08aApple Updates the MacBook Air and the Entry-Level 13" MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BU
06:07aOLIN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
06:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : Sets Up a Flight Simulator to Boost Safety
AQ
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : ZSE to Maintain Dual Listing for Local Companies
AQ
06:06aSUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About