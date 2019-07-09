|
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2019
07/09/2019 | 11:00am EDT
9 July 2019
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
(“Hydro Hotel” or the “Company”)
Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2019
YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
Dear Shareholder,
SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2019
I am pleased to report on the Company’s results for the six months to 30 April 2019. The total turnover for the six-month period to 30 April 2019 was £1,553,553 compared to £1,514,627 for the same period the previous year, an increase of 2.57% (compared to a decrease in the six months to 30 April 2018 of 0.29%).
The gross profit percentage for the period was 0.65% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2018 and staff costs increased by 6.7% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2018 (2.7% decrease in the half year to 30 April 2018).
Overheads decreased by 15.02% (14.32% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2018). Essential repair work to the fabric of the building was undertaken during the six months to 30 April 2018. With no comparable repair work carried out during the period to 30 April 2019, there was a reduction in repairs costs of £103,533 for this period compared to the same period in the previous year.
There is a reduction in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2019 to £101,271 compared to £199,834 for the half year to 30 April 2018.
The bedroom refurbishment programme continued (12 rooms refurbished in the period ended 30 April 2019 compared to 29 rooms in the period ended 30 April 2018) and the fire alarm system was upgraded.
The management team continue to explore new methods of promoting and marketing the enhanced facilities at our 4* status hotel.
Yours sincerely,
Graeme C King, MA, CA
9 July 2019
|STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019
|Half year to
30 April 2019
(Unaudited)
|Half year to
30 April 2018
(Unaudited)
|Year ended
31 October 2018
(Audited)
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|TURNOVER
|1,553,553
|1,514,627
|3,658,461
|OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT
|(106,271)
|(203,817)
|185,135
|INTEREST RECEIVABLE
|5,000
| 3,983
|8,190
|(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
|(101,271)
|(199,834)
|193,325
|TAXATION
|-
|-
|(40,065)
|(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD
|£(101,271)
|£(199,834)
|£153,260
|(Loss)/Earnings per share
|(16.88)p
|(33.31)p
|25.54p
|STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 APRIL 2019
|30 April 2019
(Unaudited)
GBP
|30 April 2018
(Unaudited)
GBP
|31 October 2018
(Audited)
GBP
|FIXED ASSETS
|
|
|
|Tangible Assets
|2,823,218
|2,707,485
|2,620,992
|CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|Stocks
|27,502
|32,883
|30,438
|Debtors
|103,049
|112,685
|150,087
|Investment – 6-month notice deposit account
|200,000
|200,000
|200,000
|Cash at bank and in hand
|601,622
|634,892
|1,089,507
|932,173
|980,460
|1,470,032
|CREDITORS
|
|
|
|Amounts falling due within one year
|(503,138)
|(563,668)
|(611,500)
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|429,035
|416,792
|858,532
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS
|
|
|
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|3,252,253
|3,124,277
|3,479,524
|PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES
|(87,175)
|(85,022)
|(87,175)
|NET ASSETS
|£3,165,078
|£3,039,255
|£3,392,349
|CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|Called up share capital
|600,000
|600,000
|600,000
|Revaluation reserve
|415,488
|419,767
|415,488
|Profit and loss reserves
|2,149,590
|2,019,488
|2,376,861
|£3,165,078
|£3,039,255
|£3,392,349
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019
|Half year to
30 April 2019
(Unaudited)
|Half year to
30 April 2018
(Unaudited)
|Year ended
31 October 2018
(Audited)
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1)
|(67,538)
|(187,991)
|362,383
|NET CASH GENERATED (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2)
| (294,347)
|(153,443)
|(165,202)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|Dividends paid
|(126,000)
|(42,000)
|(126,000)
|NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(487,885)
|(383,434)
|71,181
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|1,089,507
|1,018,326
|1,018,326
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|£601,622
|£634,892
|£1,089,507
|RELATING TO:
|
|
|
|Cash at bank and in hand
|£601,622
|£634,892
|£1,089,507
|NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019
|Half year to
30 April 2019
(Unaudited)
|Half year to
30 April 2018
(Unaudited)
|Year ended
31 October 2018 (Audited)
|GBP
|GBP
|GBP
|Note 1
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
|
|
|
|ACTIVITIES
|(Loss)/profit after tax
|(101,271)
|(199,834)
|153,260
|Adjustments for:
|Taxation
|-
|-
|40,065
|Depreciation
|98,308
|91,392
|183,937
|(Gain)/Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|(1,187)
|3,574
|3,574
|Interest receivable
|(5,000)
|(3,983)
|(8,190)
|OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES
|(9,150)
|(108,851)
|372,646
|MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL
|Decrease/(increase) in stocks
|2,936
|(5,164)
|(2,719)
|Decrease/(increase) in debtors
|47,038
|(69)
|(37,471)
|(Decrease)/increase in creditors
|(108,362)
|(73,907)
|46,432
|Income taxes paid
|-
|-
|(16,505)
|NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|£(67,538)
|£(187,991)
|£362,383
Note 2
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of tangible fixed assets
|(300,744)
|(157,994)
|(173,960)
|Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets
|1,397
|-
|-
|Interest received
|5,000
|3,983
|8,190
|Proceeds from/(payment for) other investments
|-
|568
|568
|NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|£(294,347)
|£(153,443)
|£(165,202)
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
1 The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2018.
2 The earnings per share are based on a loss of £101,271 (2018 loss £199,834) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.
3 The movement in retained Profit and loss Reserves and Revaluation Reserves from £2,792,349 at 31 October 2018 to £2,565,078 at 30 April 2019 includes the loss for the period and dividends of £126,000 (£126,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued).
4 All dividends in 2019 were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2019. The comparative creditors, amounts falling due within one year for 2018, include a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2017 declared by the directors and paid on 3 May 2018 at the rate of 14p per share of £84,000.
5 A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman’s statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 9 July 2019, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.
6 The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2018, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
7 The Company’s auditor, Mazars LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
