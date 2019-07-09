HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2019

9 July 2019

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

(“Hydro Hotel” or the “Company”)

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2019

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2019

I am pleased to report on the Company’s results for the six months to 30 April 2019. The total turnover for the six-month period to 30 April 2019 was £1,553,553 compared to £1,514,627 for the same period the previous year, an increase of 2.57% (compared to a decrease in the six months to 30 April 2018 of 0.29%).

The gross profit percentage for the period was 0.65% higher than in the six months to 30 April 2018 and staff costs increased by 6.7% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2018 (2.7% decrease in the half year to 30 April 2018).

Overheads decreased by 15.02% (14.32% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2018). Essential repair work to the fabric of the building was undertaken during the six months to 30 April 2018. With no comparable repair work carried out during the period to 30 April 2019, there was a reduction in repairs costs of £103,533 for this period compared to the same period in the previous year.

There is a reduction in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2019 to £101,271 compared to £199,834 for the half year to 30 April 2018.

The bedroom refurbishment programme continued (12 rooms refurbished in the period ended 30 April 2019 compared to 29 rooms in the period ended 30 April 2018) and the fire alarm system was upgraded.

The management team continue to explore new methods of promoting and marketing the enhanced facilities at our 4* status hotel.

Yours sincerely,

Graeme C King, MA, CA

9 July 2019

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

Half year to

30 April 2019

(Unaudited) Half year to

30 April 2018

(Unaudited) Year ended

31 October 2018

(Audited) GBP GBP GBP TURNOVER 1,553,553 1,514,627 3,658,461 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (106,271) (203,817) 185,135 INTEREST RECEIVABLE 5,000 3,983 8,190 (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (101,271) (199,834) 193,325 TAXATION - - (40,065) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD £(101,271) £(199,834) £153,260 (Loss)/Earnings per share (16.88)p (33.31)p 25.54p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 30 APRIL 2019

30 April 2019

(Unaudited)

GBP 30 April 2018

(Unaudited)

GBP 31 October 2018

(Audited)

GBP FIXED ASSETS Tangible Assets 2,823,218 2,707,485 2,620,992 CURRENT ASSETS Stocks 27,502 32,883 30,438 Debtors 103,049 112,685 150,087 Investment – 6-month notice deposit account 200,000 200,000 200,000 Cash at bank and in hand 601,622 634,892 1,089,507 932,173 980,460 1,470,032 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (503,138) (563,668) (611,500) NET CURRENT ASSETS 429,035 416,792 858,532 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,252,253 3,124,277 3,479,524 PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES (87,175) (85,022) (87,175) NET ASSETS £3,165,078 £3,039,255 £3,392,349 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 600,000 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 415,488 419,767 415,488 Profit and loss reserves 2,149,590 2,019,488 2,376,861 £3,165,078 £3,039,255 £3,392,349

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

Half year to

30 April 2019

(Unaudited) Half year to

30 April 2018

(Unaudited) Year ended

31 October 2018

(Audited) GBP GBP GBP NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1) (67,538) (187,991) 362,383 NET CASH GENERATED (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2) (294,347) (153,443) (165,202) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (126,000) (42,000) (126,000) NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (487,885) (383,434) 71,181 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 1,089,507 1,018,326 1,018,326 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD £601,622 £634,892 £1,089,507 RELATING TO: Cash at bank and in hand £601,622 £634,892 £1,089,507

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2019

Half year to

30 April 2019

(Unaudited) Half year to

30 April 2018

(Unaudited) Year ended

31 October 2018 (Audited) GBP GBP GBP Note 1 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Loss)/profit after tax (101,271) (199,834) 153,260 Adjustments for: Taxation - - 40,065 Depreciation 98,308 91,392 183,937 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of fixed assets (1,187) 3,574 3,574 Interest receivable (5,000) (3,983) (8,190) OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES (9,150) (108,851) 372,646 MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL Decrease/(increase) in stocks 2,936 (5,164) (2,719) Decrease/(increase) in debtors 47,038 (69) (37,471) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (108,362) (73,907) 46,432 Income taxes paid - - (16,505) NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES £(67,538) £(187,991) £362,383

Note 2



INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of tangible fixed assets (300,744) (157,994) (173,960) Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets 1,397 - - Interest received 5,000 3,983 8,190 Proceeds from/(payment for) other investments - 568 568 NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES £(294,347) £(153,443) £(165,202)

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

1 The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2018.

2 The earnings per share are based on a loss of £101,271 (2018 loss £199,834) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.

3 The movement in retained Profit and loss Reserves and Revaluation Reserves from £2,792,349 at 31 October 2018 to £2,565,078 at 30 April 2019 includes the loss for the period and dividends of £126,000 (£126,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued).

4 All dividends in 2019 were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2019. The comparative creditors, amounts falling due within one year for 2018, include a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2017 declared by the directors and paid on 3 May 2018 at the rate of 14p per share of £84,000.

5 A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman’s statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 9 July 2019, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.

6 The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2018, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

7 The Company’s auditor, Mazars LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.