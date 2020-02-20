Log in
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Notice of AGM

02/20/2020 | 09:52am EST

20 February 2020

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

(“Hydro Hotel” or the “Company”)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 23 March 2020 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden 
Company Secretary		 Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		 Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

© PRNewswire 2020
