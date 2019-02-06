HYP3R : brings the power of its location marketing cloud to Adobe Audience Manager for leaders in travel, retail

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYP3R today announced that it has integrated with Adobe Audience Manager, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to help marketers acquire and engage with customers based on their current and historical location data. Joint customers will be able to leverage HYP3R's unique dataset of high-value consumers in travel and retail. Mutual customers of Adobe Experience Cloud and HYP3R include Marriott International, 24 Hour Fitness and Caesars Entertainment.

"We work with some of the most sophisticated marketers in the world," said Carlos Garcia, CEO and co-founder of HYP3R. "Many of them rely on Adobe to deliver digital experiences that are personalized and effective. Bringing HYP3R's data to Adobe Audience Manager will help make marketing more efficient for those businesses and more delightful for their customers."

"Today's marketers must provide the most compelling and personalized customer experiences at every turn. The combination of HYP3R and Adobe Audience Manager can help companies who rely on physical locations to drive more impactful multichannel experiences," said Cody Crnkovich, Adobe Head of Platform Partners and Strategy. "Adobe is excited to welcome HYP3R into the Adobe Exchange Partner Program."

"We view HYP3R as one of our foundation platforms," said 24 Hour Fitness chief marketing officer Tom Lapcevic. "It's a source of enormous data that gives us really actionable insights into what's trending, what people want, and even what a specific individual wants."

About HYP3R

HYP3R is leading the transformation of location marketing to deliver experiences that are delightful and effective. HYP3R's innovations in location marketing cloud help top marketers acquire and engage high-value customers in the real world through digital experiences that are surprisingly human. At the core of HYP3R is a unique dataset of hundreds of millions of the highest value consumers in the world that gives an edge to the leaders in travel and retail. HYP3R, one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco. Learn more at https://hyp3r.com or follow @HYP3R on Twitter.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry's only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth. Adobe Experience Cloud manages trillions of data transactions and $141 billion in online sales transactions annually. Industry analysts have named Adobe a clear leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

For more information or media inquiries, contact:

