Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Habi : Raises $5.5 Million to Improve Homeownership Lifecycle Across Latin America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:31am EST

Tiger Global Management, Homebrew and Zigg Lead Pre-Seed Round

Habi, the Bogotá-based technology-driven real estate company dedicated to simplifying the lifecycle of homeownership in Latin America, today announced that it has closed a $5.5 million pre-seed round led by Tiger Global Management, as well as Homebrew and Zigg. Reshape Holdings, FJ Labs, Supernode Ventures among others also participated in the round.

Co-founded by real estate industry expert, Brynne McNulty Rojas, and Sebastian Noguera, an entrepreneur and former technology executive of one of Colombia’s largest banks, Habi will simplify the process of buying and selling residential real estate for middle-class consumers in the complex, $10 trillion Latin American real estate market. Leveraging its proprietary pricing algorithm and platform for buying, improving and selling properties, Habi reduces sales time from more than 14 months to approximately two weeks, mitigates the risks facing sellers in traditional transactions, and eliminates the need for intermediaries. Habi targets customers in the middle class, which has experienced 25% growth from 2008 through 2018, accounting for over 75% of Bogota’s population.

“By combining advanced analytical tools with human insight, we help our clients buy, improve and sell homes quickly and efficiently, giving them transparent access to information and, most importantly, peace of mind during the greatest financial event of their lives,” said Rojas, Chief Executive Officer of Habi. “We plan to use this investment to build and scale a single solution for current and future residential owners at every stage of the homeownership process in Colombia and throughout Latin America.”

“The early support from these high-caliber institutional investors demonstrates the strength of our business and confidence in our team of seasoned technology and real estate professionals,” said Noguera, President of Habi. “We are excited to launch the Habi platform to not only make homeownership simpler for local customers, but also advance the real estate ecosystem with more accessible data, robust technology and efficient processes.”

This funding will enable Habi to launch in three key neighborhoods in the north of Bogotá with strong middle-class growth and attractive real estate. The Company expects to expand to other key Latin American markets over time.

About Habi

Habi is a technology-driven real estate company dedicated to simplifying the homeownership lifecycle throughout Latin America. Using a proprietary pricing algorithm and scalable processes, Habi helps middle-class customers buy and sell their homes more quickly and efficiently, without the uncertainty of traditional real estate transactions. Based in Bogotá, the company’s mission is to transform the Latin American real estate ecosystem by empowering middle-class residential sellers, buyers, and owners. More information is available at https://habi.co/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aNorthStar Moving Partners with Color Scientist
GL
10:51aSHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
10:51aOpsMx Announces Certified Spinnaker with Enterprise Features for Accelerating the Continuous Delivery Transformation
GL
10:49aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Provides Teaser of its Ground-breaking SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA
AQ
10:49aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10:49aHyundai Motor Demonstrates Autonomous Driving Tech Capabilities with First Successful Truck Platooning Trial
AQ
10:49aFORD MOTOR : Vision for ford, region on thanksgiving parade float will invite community to join in creating tomorrow together
AQ
10:49aVOLKSWAGEN : High-performance Audi S8 to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show, 2020 A8 model line expanded
AQ
10:49aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
5U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group