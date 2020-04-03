Haci Ömer Sabanci : Cevdet Alemdar named as Sabancı Holding Industry Group President 03.04.2020 function popupwindowAtCenter(url, title, w, h) READ MORE

Brisa CEO Cevdet Alemdar appointed as Sabancı Holding Industry Group President, as the position was vacant due the appointment of Cenk Alper as Sabancı Holding CEO. Alemdar assumed his new role as of 1st of April, 2020.

Stating that Cevdet Alemdar has held various positions within Sabancı Holding for 27 years, Sabancı CEO Cenk Alper said, 'Mr. Cevdet Alemdar is well versed in Sabancı Holding culture and successfully carried out all his responsibilities in at various levels of our Group companies. I believe that his local and international experience as well as his vision will make a strong contribution to our vision in the future of industrialism, the strongest gene of Sabancı Group.'

GROUP PRESIDENTS' RESPONSIBILITIES EXPANDED

Noting that there are three levels in the strategy created within the framework of Sabancı of Next Generation vision, 'The first level is to provide growth and renewal in neighboring business areas and digital businesses by focusing on our main business lines. The second one is to create value with Holding-level performance management, strategic dynamic portfolio management and Sabancı ecosystem management. The last level is to make a difference by strengthening our talent and cultural development, advanced data analytics and sustainability approach. In order to support these strategies, the responsibilities of the Strategic Business Units expanded to include neighboring sectors. Accordingly, Insurance Group renamed as 'Financial Services Group, Cement Group is renamed as 'Building Materials Group and Human Resources Group is renamed as 'Human Resources and Sustainability Group. The job descriptions of the Energy, Industrial Groups have been expanded to include neighboring areas,' Cenk Alper stated.

CEVDET ALEMDAR

Graduated from Boğaziçi University Industrial Engineering Department in 1992, Cevdet Alemdar received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Sabancı University in 2000. Cevdet Alemdar joined Sabancı Holding in 1993 and worked at Beksa, Sakosa, Kordsa and Temsa Construction Equipments respectively. He took role at wire products investmentsfor the construction and manufacturing sectors in Turkey, and assumed the factory general manager roles at the abroad affiliates of Kordsa targeting tire industry in Brazil, Thailand and China. He also led the sales and marketing operations of South America and the Asia Pacific region. As the Vice President of Technology and Market Development of Kordsa, he held R&D and innovation leadership positions in the areas of technical textiles and tires. Since 2013, he became the General Manager of Temsa Construction Machines during its growth era by taking the Volvo Truck distributorship besides Komatsu Construction Machines.

Since 2017, Alemdar has assumed the CEO position at Brisa, the tire and mobility solutions company of Turkey, partnership of Bridgestone and Sabancı Holding and exporting to more than 80 countries. Alemdar will continue to hold this position along with his Industry Group President role for a while.