Haci Ömer Sabanci : Corporate Governance Compliance Report 2019 - Annual Notification

3.3.9 - A safe working environment for employees is X

maintained.

3.4. RELATIONS WITH CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS

3.4.1-The company measured its customer satisfaction, and X

operated to ensure full customer satisfaction.

3.4.2 - Customers are notified of any delays in handling X

their requests.

3.4.3 - The company complied with the quality standards X

with respect to its products and services.

3.4.4 - The company has in place adequate controls to

protect the confidentiality of sensitive information and X

business secrets of its customers and suppliers.

3.5. ETHICAL RULES AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

3.5.1 - The board of the corporation has adopted a code of X

ethics, disclosed on the corporate website.

3.5.2-The company has been mindful of its social

responsibility and has adopted measures to prevent X

corruption and bribery.

4.1. ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4.1.1 - The board of directors has ensured strategy and risks

do not threaten the long-term interests of the company, X

and that effective risk management is in place.

4.1.2 - The agenda and minutes of board meetings indicate

that the board of directors discussed and approved X

strategy, ensured resources were adequately allocated, and

monitored company and management performance.

4.2. ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4.2.1-The board of directors documented its meetings and X

reported its activities to the shareholders.

4.2.2 - Duties and authorities of the members of the board X

of directors are disclosed in the annual report.

4.2.3-The board has ensured the company has an internal

control framework adequate for its activities, size and X

complexity.

4.2.4 - Information on the functioning and effectiveness of X

the internal control system is provided in the annual report.

4.2.5 - The roles of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer X

are separated and defined.

4.2.7-The board of directors ensures that the Investor

Relations department and the corporate governance

committee work effectively. The board works closely with X

them when communicating and settling disputes with

shareholders.

Under 25% of the

4.2.8 - The company has subscribed to a Directors and company's capital,

Officers liability insurance covering more than 25% of the X executive liability

capital. insurance is considered

to be sufficient.

4.3. STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4.3.9 - The board of directors has approved the policy on its

own composition, setting a minimal target of 25% for

female directors. The board annually evaluates its X

composition and nominates directors so as to be compliant

with the policy.

4.3.10 - At least one member of the audit committee has 5 X

years of experience in audit/accounting and finance.

4.4. BOARD MEETING PROCEDURES

4.4.1-Each board member attended the majority of the X

board meetings in person.

4.4.2 - The board has formally approved a minimum time by

which information and documents relevant to the agenda X

items should be supplied to all board members.

4.4.3 - The opinions of board members that could not

attend the meeting, but did submit their opinion in written X

format, were presented to other members.

4.4.4 - Each member of the board has one vote. X

4.4.5 - The board has a charter/written internal rules X

defining the meeting procedures of the board.

4.4.6 - Board minutes document that all items on the

agenda are discussed, and board resolutions include X

director's dissenting opinions if any.

4.4.7-There are limits to external commitments of board It is not restricted for the

members of the Board of

members. Shareholders are informed of board members'

X Directors to take other

external commitments at the General Shareholders'

duties outside the

Meeting.

company.