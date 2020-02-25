Haci Ömer Sabanci : Corporate Governance Compliance Report 2019 - Annual Notification

|
3.3.9 - A safe working environment for employees is
maintained.
3.4. RELATIONS WITH CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS
3.4.1-The company measured its customer satisfaction, and
operated to ensure full customer satisfaction.
3.4.2 - Customers are notified of any delays in handling
their requests.
3.4.3 - The company complied with the quality standards
with respect to its products and services.
3.4.4 - The company has in place adequate controls to
X
3.5. ETHICAL RULES AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
3.5.1 - The board of the corporation has adopted a code of
ethics, disclosed on the corporate website.
3.5.2-The company has been mindful of its social
X
4.1. ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
4.1.1 - The board of directors has ensured strategy and risks
X
4.1.2 - The agenda and minutes of board meetings indicate
X
4.2. ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
4.2.1-The board of directors documented its meetings and
reported its activities to the shareholders.
4.2.2 - Duties and authorities of the members of the board
of directors are disclosed in the annual report.
4.2.3-The board has ensured the company has an internal
X
4.2.4 - Information on the functioning and effectiveness of
the internal control system is provided in the annual report.
4.2.5 - The roles of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
are separated and defined.
4.2.7-The board of directors ensures that the Investor
X
Under 25% of the
4.2.8 - The company has subscribed to a Directors and
X
|
4.3. STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
4.3.9 - The board of directors has approved the policy on its
X
4.3.10 - At least one member of the audit committee has 5
years of experience in audit/accounting and finance.
4.4. BOARD MEETING PROCEDURES
4.4.1-Each board member attended the majority of the
board meetings in person.
4.4.2 - The board has formally approved a minimum time by
X
4.4.3 - The opinions of board members that could not
X
4.4.4 - Each member of the board has one vote.
4.4.5 - The board has a charter/written internal rules
defining the meeting procedures of the board.
4.4.6 - Board minutes document that all items on the
X
4.4.7-There are limits to external commitments of board
It is not restricted for the
X
duties outside the
4.5. BOARD COMMITTEES
