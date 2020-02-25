Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
All News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Haci Ömer Sabanci : Corporate Governance Compliance Report 2019 - Annual Notification

02/25/2020

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Corporate Governance Compliance Report

2019 - Annual Notification

Summary

Corporate Governance Compliance Report

Corporate Governance Compliance Report

Company Compliance Status

Explanation

Yes Partial No Exempted Not Applicable

Corporate Governance Compliance Report

1.1. FACILITATING THE EXERCISE OF SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS

1.1.2- Up-to-date information and disclosures which may

affect the exercise of shareholder rights are available to

X

investors at the corporate website.

1.2. RIGHT TO OBTAIN AND REVIEW INFORMATION

1.2.1 - Management did not enter into any transaction that

X

would complicate the conduct of special audit.

1.3. GENERAL ASSEMBLY

1.3.2 - The company ensures the clarity of the General

Assembly agenda, and that an item on the agenda does not

X

cover multiple topics.

1.3.7- Insiders with privileged information have informed

the board of directors about transactions conducted on

their behalf within the scope of the company's activities in

X

order for these transactions to be presented at the General

Shareholders' Meeting.

1.3.8 - Members of the board of directors who are

concerned with specific agenda items, auditors, and other

related persons, as well as the officers who are responsible

X

for the preparation of the financial statements were

present at the General Shareholders' Meeting.

1.3.10 - The agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting

included a separate item detailing the amounts and

X

beneficiaries of all donations and contributions.

For the reasons of

1.3.11 - The General Shareholders' Meeting was held open

security and time

management, the

to the public, including the stakeholders, without having

X

General Assembly

the right to speak.

meeting is not open to

the media.

1.4. VOTING RIGHTS

1.4.1 - There is no restriction preventing shareholders from

X

exercising their shareholder rights.

1.4.2 - The company does not have shares that carry

X

privileged voting rights.

1.4.3-The company withholds from exercising its voting

rights at the General Shareholders' Meeting of any company

X

with which it has cross-ownership, in case such

cross-ownership provides management control.

1.5. MINORITY RIGHTS

1.5.1 - The company pays maximum diligence to the

X

exercise of minority rights.

In accordance with the

1.5.2 - The Articles of Association extend the use of minority

law, minority rights are

rights to those who own less than one twenthieth of the

X

defined as shareholders

outstanding shares, and expand the scope of the minority

who constitute

rights.

one-twentieth of the

capital.

1.6. DIVIDEND RIGHT

1.6.1 - The dividend policy approved by the General

X

Shareholders' Meeting is posted on the company website.

1.6.2 - The dividend distribution policy comprises the

minimum information to ensure that the shareholders can

X

have an opinion on the procedure and principles of

dividend distributions in the future.

1.6.3 - The reasons for retaining earnings, and their

X

allocations, are stated in the relevant agenda item.

1.6.4 - The board reviewed whether the dividend policy

balances the benefits of the shareholders and those of the

X

company.

1.7. TRANSFER OF SHARES

1.7.1 - There are no restrictions preventing shares from

X

being transferred.

2.1. CORPORATE WEBSITE

2.1.1. - The company website includes all elements listed in

X

Corporate Governance Principle 2.1.1.

2.1.2 - The shareholding structure (names, privileges,

number and ratio of shares, and beneficial owners of more

X

than 5% of the issued share capital) is updated on the

website at least every 6 months.

2.1.4 - The company website is prepared in other selected

foreign languages, in a way to present exactly the same

X

information with the Turkish content.

2.2. ANNUAL REPORT

2.2.1 - The board of directors ensures that the annual report

represents a true and complete view of the company's

X

activities.

2.2.2 - The annual report includes all elements listed in

X

Corporate Governance Principle 2.2.2.

3.1. CORPORATION'S POLICY ON STAKEHOLDERS

3.1.1- The rights of the stakeholders are protected pursuant

to the relevant regulations, contracts and within the

X

framework of bona fides principles.

3.1.3 - Policies or procedures addressing stakeholders'

X

rights are published on the company's website.

3.1.4 - A whistleblowing programme is in place for reporting

X

legal and ethical issues.

3.1.5 - The company addresses conflicts of interest among

X

stakeholders in a balanced manner.

3.2. SUPPORTING THE PARTICIPATION OF THE STAKEHOLDERS IN THE CORPORATION'S MANAGEMENT

Employees' participation

in management is

conducted through

periodic meetings within

the Company (at least

twice a year) and through

annual goal setting and

performance evaluation

3.2.1 - The Articles of Association, or the internal

meetings. In addition,

regulations (terms of reference/manuals), regulate the

X

with 360-degree

participation of employees in management.

feedback mechanism,

employees give feedback

to the management and

colleagues, and the

results are discussed at

various management

meetings and action

plans are prepared for

the necessary changes.

Although methods such

as questionnaires /

consultations are not

used to take the opinions

of the stakeholders,

3.2.2 - Surveys/other research techniques, consultation,

especially in social media

interviews, observation method etc. were conducted to

X

, researches are carried

obtain opinions from stakeholders on decisions that

out for all stakeholders

significantly affect them.

regarding the company's

perception. Furthermore,

communication channels

are open for other

stakeholders (suppliers,

business partners, etc.).

3.3. HUMAN RESOURCES POLICY

3.3.1 - The company has adopted an employment policy

ensuring equal opportunities, and a succession plan for all

X

key managerial positions.

3.3.2 - Recruitment criteria are documented.

X

3.3.3 - The company has a policy on human resources

X

development, and organises trainings for employees.

3.3.4 - Meetings have been organised to inform employees

on the financial status of the company, remuneration,

X

career planning, education and health.

3.3.5 - Employees, or their representatives, were notified of

decisions impacting them. The opinion of the related trade

X

unions was also taken.

3.3.6 - Job descriptions and performance criteria have been

prepared for all employees, announced to them and taken

X

into account to determine employee remuneration.

3.3.7 - Measures (procedures, trainings, raising awareness,

goals, monitoring, complaint mechanisms) have been

X

taken to prevent discrimination, and to protect employees

against any physical, mental, and emotional mistreatment.

3.3.8 - The company ensures freedom of association and

X

supports the right for collective bargaining.

3.3.9 - A safe working environment for employees is

X

maintained.

3.4. RELATIONS WITH CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS

3.4.1-The company measured its customer satisfaction, and

X

operated to ensure full customer satisfaction.

3.4.2 - Customers are notified of any delays in handling

X

their requests.

3.4.3 - The company complied with the quality standards

X

with respect to its products and services.

3.4.4 - The company has in place adequate controls to

protect the confidentiality of sensitive information and

X

business secrets of its customers and suppliers.

3.5. ETHICAL RULES AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

3.5.1 - The board of the corporation has adopted a code of

X

ethics, disclosed on the corporate website.

3.5.2-The company has been mindful of its social

responsibility and has adopted measures to prevent

X

corruption and bribery.

4.1. ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4.1.1 - The board of directors has ensured strategy and risks

do not threaten the long-term interests of the company,

X

and that effective risk management is in place.

4.1.2 - The agenda and minutes of board meetings indicate

that the board of directors discussed and approved

X

strategy, ensured resources were adequately allocated, and

monitored company and management performance.

4.2. ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4.2.1-The board of directors documented its meetings and

X

reported its activities to the shareholders.

4.2.2 - Duties and authorities of the members of the board

X

of directors are disclosed in the annual report.

4.2.3-The board has ensured the company has an internal

control framework adequate for its activities, size and

X

complexity.

4.2.4 - Information on the functioning and effectiveness of

X

the internal control system is provided in the annual report.

4.2.5 - The roles of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

X

are separated and defined.

4.2.7-The board of directors ensures that the Investor

Relations department and the corporate governance

committee work effectively. The board works closely with

X

them when communicating and settling disputes with

shareholders.

Under 25% of the

4.2.8 - The company has subscribed to a Directors and

company's capital,

Officers liability insurance covering more than 25% of the

X

executive liability

capital.

insurance is considered

to be sufficient.

4.3. STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

4.3.9 - The board of directors has approved the policy on its

own composition, setting a minimal target of 25% for

female directors. The board annually evaluates its

X

composition and nominates directors so as to be compliant

with the policy.

4.3.10 - At least one member of the audit committee has 5

X

years of experience in audit/accounting and finance.

4.4. BOARD MEETING PROCEDURES

4.4.1-Each board member attended the majority of the

X

board meetings in person.

4.4.2 - The board has formally approved a minimum time by

which information and documents relevant to the agenda

X

items should be supplied to all board members.

4.4.3 - The opinions of board members that could not

attend the meeting, but did submit their opinion in written

X

format, were presented to other members.

4.4.4 - Each member of the board has one vote.

X

4.4.5 - The board has a charter/written internal rules

X

defining the meeting procedures of the board.

4.4.6 - Board minutes document that all items on the

agenda are discussed, and board resolutions include

X

director's dissenting opinions if any.

4.4.7-There are limits to external commitments of board

It is not restricted for the

members of the Board of

members. Shareholders are informed of board members'

X

Directors to take other

external commitments at the General Shareholders'

duties outside the

Meeting.

company.

4.5. BOARD COMMITTEES

Due to the limited number of Board Members and the

4.5.5 - Board members serve in only one of the Board's

X

obligations required by

committees.

the CMB legislation, the

members may be

assigned to more than

one committee.

4.5.6 - Committees have invited persons to the meetings as

X

deemed necessary to obtain their views.

4.5.7 - If external consultancy services are used, the

X

independence of the provider is stated in the annual report.

4.5.8 - Minutes of all committee meetings are kept and

X

reported to board members.

4.6. FINANCIAL RIGHTS

4.6.1-The board of directors has conducted a board

performance evaluation to review whether it has

X

discharged all its responsibilities effectively.

4.6.4-The company did not extend any loans to its board

directors or executives, nor extended their lending period

or enhanced the amount of those loans, or improve

X

conditions thereon, and did not extend loans under a

personal credit title by third parties or provided guarantees

such as surety in favour of them.

The payments made to

the key management

personnel are disclosed

to the public in the notes

of the financial

statements. As the

payment to the members

of the Board of Directors

is determined by the

General Assembly

decision, explanations

are made on person by

4.6.5 - The individual remuneration of board members and

X

person basis. Payments

executives is disclosed in the annual report.

made to the executives

with administrative

responsibility have been

made in accordance with

wage policies taking into

account performance

criteria. Because of the

fact that this information

is personal information,

it cannot be explained on

the basis of a person

because of conflicts with

another legislation.

Disclaimer

Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:33:11 UTC
