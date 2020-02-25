Haci Ömer Sabanci : Corporate Governance Information Form 2019 - Annual Notification

Log in
02/25/2020 | 01:34am EST

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Corporate Governance Information Form

2019 - Annual Notification

Summary

Corporate Governance Information Form

1. SHAREHOLDERS

1. SHAREHOLDERS

1.1. Facilitating the Exercise of Shareholders Rights

The number of investor meetings (conference, seminar/etc.

) organised by the company during the year

1.2. Right to Obtain and Examine Information

221

The number of special audit request(s)

Special auditor was not requested.

The number of special audit requests that were accepted at

the General Shareholders' Meeting

Special auditor was not requested.

1.3. General Assembly

Link to the PDP announcement that demonstrates the

https://www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/743206

information requested by Principle 1.3.1. (a-d)

Whether the company provides materials for the General

Shareholders' Meeting in English and Turkish at the same

YES

time

The links to the PDP announcements associated with the

transactions that are not approved by the majority of

There was no such operation.

independent directors or by unanimous votes of present

board members in the context of Principle 1.3.9

The links to the PDP announcements associated with

related party transactions in the context of Article 9 of the

There was no such operation.

Communique on Corporate Governance (II-17.1)

The links to the PDP announcements associated with

common and continuous transactions in the context of

There was no such operation.

Article 10 of the Communique on Corporate Governance (II-

17.1)

The name of the section on the corporate website that

INVESTOR RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS/

demonstrates the donation policy of the company

DONATIONS AND GRANTS POLICY

The relevant link to the PDP with minute of the General

https://www.kap.org.tr/tr/ek-indir/

Shareholders' Meeting where the donation policy has been

33E834393911023CE0530A4A622B5826

approved

"Articles of Association Article 29-32 Internal Directive for

The number of the provisions of the articles of association

General Assembly Meeting: https://

yatirimciiliskileri.sabanci.com/documents/raporlar/

that discuss the participation of stakeholders to the

genel-kurul-duyuru-yeni/

General Shareholders' Meeting

genel-kurul-calisma-usul-ve-esaslari-hakkinda-c-yonerge

_2017.pdf"

The Members of the Board of Directors, Shareholders

Identified stakeholder groups that participated in the

and representatives, The Company Auditor, The General

Secretary and personnels who have responsibilities for

General Shareholders' Meeting, if any

General Assembly took part in the General Assembly

Meeting.

1.4. Voting Rights

Whether the shares of the company have differential voting

Hayır (No)

rights

In case that there are voting privileges, indicate the owner

None

and percentage of the voting majority of shares.

The percentage of ownership of the largest shareholder

% 14,07

1.5. Minority Rights

Whether the scope of minority rights enlarged (in terms of

Hayır (No)

content or the ratio) in the articles of the association

If yes, specify the relevant provision of the articles of

not expanded

association.

1.6. Dividend Right

The name of the section on the corporate website that

INVESTOR RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS/DIVIDEND

describes the dividend distribution policy

POLICY

Minutes of the relevant agenda item in case the board of

directors proposed to the general assembly not to

Dividend distribution was made.

distribute dividends, the reason for such proposal and

information as to use of the dividend.

PDP link to the related general shareholder meeting

minutes in case the board of directors proposed to the

Dividend distribution was made.

general assembly not to distribute dividends

General Assembly Meetings

Shareholder

Percentage

The number of

The link to the

General

The number of information requests

Percentage

Specify the name of the page of the corporate

Specify the name of the page of the

The number of the relevant item or

related PDP

received by the company regarding the

participation rate

of shares

of shares

website that contains the General Shareholders'

corporate website that contains all

paragraph of General Shareholders'

declarations by

general

Meeting

to the General

directly

insiders received by

Date

clarification of the agenda of the

Shareholders'

present at

represented

Meeting minutes, and also indicates for each

questions asked in the general assembly

Meeting minutes in relation to

the board of

shareholder

General Shareholders' Meeting

by proxy

resolution the voting levels for or against

meeting and all responses to them

related party transactions

meeting

Meeting

the GSM

directors

notification

29/03/

Investor Relations/Questions Asked and

https://

0

% 76,7

% 16,87

% 59,83

Investor Relations / General Assembly

Answers Provided at the General

-

66

www.kap.org.tr/en

2019

Assembly Meetings

/Bildirim/750963

2. DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY

2. DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY

2.1. Corporate Website

Specify the name of the sections of the website providing

"Corporate" and "

the information requested by the Principle 2.1.1.

Investor Relations"

If applicable, specify the name of the sections of the

website providing the list of shareholders (ultimate

Investor Relations/ /

beneficiaries) who directly or indirectly own more than 5%

Shareholder Structure

of the shares.

List of languages for which the website is available

TR/ENG

2.2. Annual Report

The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual

Report that demonstrate the information requested by principle

2.2.2.

2019 Annual Report,

Corporate Governance

a) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

Compliance Report, "

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on the

Structure and

duties of the members of the board of directors and

Composition of The

executives conducted out of the company and

Board of Directors" pg. 33

declarations on independence of board members

-36 and "The Declaration

of Independence" pg. 127

-129

2019 Annual Report,

Corporate Governance

Compliance Report, "

b) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

Number, Structure and

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on

Independence of the

committees formed within the board structure

Committees Established

within the Structure of

the Board of Directors"

pg. 132-134

2019 Annual Report,

c) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

Corporate Governance

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on the

Compliance Report, "

number of board meetings in a year and the attendance

Operating Principles of

of the members to these meetings

the Board of Directors"

pg. 131-132

ç) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

There has not been any

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on

amendments to the

amendments in the legislation which may significantly

relevant legislation.

affect the activities of the corporation

d) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

There is no important

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on

case.

significant lawsuits filed against the corporation and the

possible results thereof

e) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on the

conflicts of interest of the corporation among the

There is not a conflict of

institutions that it purchases services on matters such as

interest.

investment consulting and rating and the measures

taken by the corporation in order to avoid from these

conflicts of interest

f) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on the

In this context, there is

cross ownership subsidiaries that the direct contribution

no mutual participation.

to the capital exceeds 5%

g) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the

Annual Report that demonstrate the information on

2019 Annual Report,

social rights and professional training of the employees

Corporate Social

and activities of corporate social responsibility in respect

Responsibility Policy and

of the corporate activities that arises social and

Principles pg. 123-124

environmental results

3. STAKEHOLDERS

3. STAKEHOLDERS

3.1. Corporation's Policy on Stakeholders

The name of the section on the corporate website that

INVESTOR RELATIONS/

demonstrates the employee remedy or severance policy

ANNUAL REPORT

The number of definitive convictions the company was

There is no finalized case

subject to in relation to breach of employee rights

against The Company.

The position of the person responsible for the alert

Head of Internal Audit-

mechanism (i.e. whistleblowing mechanism)

Ethics Board

The contact detail of the company alert mechanism

etik@sabanci.com

3.2. Supporting the Participation of the Stakeholders in the

Corporation's Management

Name of the section on the corporate website that

INVESTOR RELATIONS/

demonstrates the internal regulation addressing the

ANNUAL REPORT

participation of employees on management bodies

Corporate bodies where employees are actually

INVESTOR RELATIONS/

represented

ANNUAL REPORT

3.3. Human Resources Policy

The Corporate

The role of the board on developing and ensuring that the

Governance Committee

company has a succession plan for the key management

oversees the backup

positions

efforts for key executive

positions.

Sabancı Group Code of

The name of the section on the corporate website that

Business Ethics, "Our

Responsibilities Towards

demonstrates the human resource policy covering equal

Our Employees" and "

opportunities and hiring principles. Also provide a summary

Establishing and

of relevant parts of the human resource policy.

Preserving a Fair Working

Environment Policy"

Pay edindirme planı

Whether the company provides an employee stock

bulunmuyor (There isn't

ownership programme

an employee stock

ownership programme)

"Sabancı Group Code of

Business Ethics, ""Our

Responsibilities Towards

Our Employees"" and ""

Establishing and

Preserving a Fair Working

Environment Policy""

Any discrimination within

The name of the section on the corporate website that demonstrates the human resource policy covering discrimination and mistreatments and the measures to prevent them. Also provide a summary of relevant parts of the human resource policy.

the organization based on race, religion, gender, age, political opinion, language, physical challenge or similar reasons is not tolerated. We strive to ensure that people of different beliefs

  • views and opinions work together in harmony by creating a positive and cordial work environment that supports cooperation and prevents conflict. We administer programs that contribute to preserving employee health that we accept as important to ensuring our employees' quality of life and success
    ."

The number of definitive convictions the company is

There is no finalized case

subject to in relation to health and safety measures

against The Company.

3.5. Ethical Rules and Social Responsibility

The name of the section on the corporate website that

Corporate/Mannagement

demonstrates the code of ethics

Approach/Sabancı Group Code of Business Ethics

"Corporate/Social

Responsibility/Social Responsibility Principles Based on the accepted core values of modesty, respect and proximity to people, the Sabancı Group regards basing all corporate conduct on the awareness of social responsibility as an unchangeable core component of its management approach. We expect all our establishments that constitute the Sabancı Group to manage the economic, social and environmental impact of their actions with responsibility and to

The name of the section on the company website that

place priority on the development of society.

demonstrates the corporate social responsibility report. If

We do not regard the

such a report does not exist, provide the information about

scope of our social

any measures taken on environmental, social and

responsibility limited to

corporate governance issues.

just our business

operations or their

impact. We determine

our level of social

responsibility and its

priority on what is good

for society and the

environment as a whole.

We pursue a pioneering

role with regard to

actions that protect

democracy, human rights

as well as the

environment. At the

Sabancı Group, the

SA-Ethics program,

prepared and put into

practice in accordance

with the Principles of

Corporate Social

Responsibility, constitute

a guide to our business

operations."

Corporate/ Management

Any measures combating any kind of corruption including

Approach / Anti-Bribery

embezzlement and bribery

and Anti-Corruption

Policy

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-I

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-I

4.2. Activity of the Board of Directors

Date of the last board evaluation conducted

December 2019

Whether the board evaluation was externally facilitated

Hayır (No)

Whether all board members released from their duties at

Evet (Yes)

the GSM

"Güler SABANCI -

Name(s) of the board member(s) with specific delegated

Chairman and Executive

duties and authorities, and descriptions of such duties

Member Cenk ALPER-

Board Member and CEO "

Number of reports presented by internal auditors to the

34

audit committee or any relevant committee to the board

Specify the name of the section or page number of the

"Risk Management and

annual report that provides the summary of the review of

Internal Control

the effectiveness of internal controls

Mechanism" pg. 134-135

Name of the Chairman

Güler SABANCI

Name of the CEO

Cenk ALPER

If the CEO and Chair functions are combined: provide the

Unrelated because he is

link to the relevant PDP annoucement providing the

not the same person.

rationale for such combined roles

Under 25% of The

Link to the PDP notification stating that any damage that

Company's capital, The

may be caused by the members of the board of directors

Company has executive

during the discharge of their duties is insured for an

liability insurance, but no

amount exceeding 25% of the company's capital

KAP notification has been

made.

The name of the section on the corporate website that

Social Responsibility/Our

demonstrates current diversity policy targeting women

Commitments/ Women

directors

Empowerment Principles

The number and ratio of female directors within the Board

4-%44

of Directors

Composition of Board of Directors

Link To PDP

Whether the

The

Notification

Independent

That Includes

Director

First

Election

Whether She/He is

Whether The Director

the Director Who

Has At Least 5 Years'

Ceased to Satisfy

Experience On Audit,

Name,

Whether

Whether

Date To

The

Considered By The The Independence

Accounting And/Or

Surname

Executive

Independent

Board

Independency

Nomination

or Not

Finance Or Not

of Board

Director Or

Director Or

Declaration

Committee

Member

Not

Not

Bağımsız

Güler

İcrada görevli

üye değil (

27/02/

Değerlendirilmedi

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

SABANCI

(Executive)

Not

1996

(Not considered)

independent

director)

İcrada Görevli

Bağımsız

üye değil (

Erol

Değil (

17/04/

Değerlendirilmedi

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

SABANCI

Non-executive

Not

1967

(Not considered)

independent

)

director)

İcrada Görevli

Bağımsız

Suzan

üye değil (

27/02/

Değerlendirilmedi

Sabancı

Değil (

Not

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

Non-executive

1996

(Not considered)

DİNÇER

)

independent

director)

İcrada Görevli

Bağımsız

Sevil

üye değil (

Değil (

23/03/

Değerlendirilmedi

Hayır (No)

Hayır (No)

Sabancı

Non-executive

Not

1998

(Not considered)

SABANCI

independent

)

director)

İcrada Görevli

Bağımsız

üye değil (

Serra

Değil (

17/05/

Değerlendirilmedi

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

SABANCI

Non-executive

Not

2004

(Not considered)

independent

)

director)

Bağımsız

Cenk

İcrada görevli

üye değil (

01/08/

Değerlendirilmedi

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

ALPER

(Executive)

Not

2019

(Not considered)

independent

director)

Nafiz

İcrada Görevli

Bağımsız

27/03/

https://

Değerlendirildi (

Can

Değil (

üye (

www.kap.org.tr/

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

Non-executive

Independent

2001

en/Bildirim/

Considered)

PAKER

)

director)

743212

İcrada Görevli

Bağımsız

https://

Ahmet

Değil (

üye (

30/03/

www.kap.org.tr/

Değerlendirildi (

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

ERDEM

Non-executive

Independent

2017

en/Bildirim/

Considered)

)

director)

743212

Mehmet

İcrada Görevli

Bağımsız

30/03/

https://

Değerlendirildi (

Mete

Değil (

üye (

www.kap.org.tr/

Hayır (No)

Evet (Yes)

Non-executive

Independent

2018

en/Bildirim/

Considered)

BAŞOL

)

director)

743212

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-II

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-II

4.4. Meeting Procedures of the Board of Directors

Number of physical board meetings in the reporting period

6

(meetings in person)

Director average attendance rate at board meetings

% 99

Whether the board uses an electronic portal to support its

Hayır (No)

work or not

Number of minimum days ahead of the board meeting to

7 Days

provide information to directors, as per the board charter

INVESTOR RELATIONS/

The name of the section on the corporate website that

INVESTOR RELATIONS/

demonstrates information about the board charter

ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION

It is not restricted for the

Number of maximum external commitments for board

members of the Board of

members as per the policy covering the number of external

Directors to take other

duties held by directors

duties outside the

company.

4.5. Board Committees

"Number, Structure and

Independence of the

Page numbers or section names of the annual report where

Committees Established

information about the board committees are presented

within the Structure of

the Board of Directors"

pg. 132-134

The committee has

Link(s) to the PDP announcement(s) with the board

working principles, but

committee charters

KAP notification has not

been made.

Composition of Board Committees-I

Names Of The Board

Name Of Committees Defined As "

Name-Surname of

Whether Committee

Whether Board

Committees

Other" In The First Column

Committee Members

Chair Or Not

Member Or Not

Denetim Komitesi (

Yönetim kurulu

Mehmet Mete BAŞOL

Evet (Yes)

üyesi (Board

Audit Committee)

member)

Denetim Komitesi (

Ahmet ERDEM

Hayır (No)

Yönetim kurulu

Audit Committee)

üyesi (Board

member)

Kurumsal Yönetim

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (Corporate

Nafiz Can PAKER

Evet (Yes)

üyesi (Board

Governance

member)

Committee)

Kurumsal Yönetim

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (Corporate

Sevil Sabancı SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

Governance

member)

Committee)

Kurumsal Yönetim

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (Corporate

Serra SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

Governance

member)

Committee)

Kurumsal Yönetim

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (Corporate

Gökhan EYİGÜN

Hayır (No)

üyesi değil (Not

Governance

board member)

Committee)

Kurumsal Yönetim

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (Corporate

Levent DEMİRAĞ

Hayır (No)

üyesi değil (Not

Governance

board member)

Committee)

Aday Gösterme

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (

Nafiz Can PAKER

Evet (Yes)

üyesi (Board

Nomination

member)

Committee)

Aday Gösterme

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (

Sevil Sabancı SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

Nomination

member)

Committee)

Aday Gösterme

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (

Serra SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

Nomination

member)

Committee)

Riskin Erken

Saptanması

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (

Mehmet Mete BAŞOL

Evet (Yes)

üyesi (Board

Committee of Early

member)

Detection of Risk)

Riskin Erken

Saptanması

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (

Sevil Sabancı SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

Committee of Early

member)

Detection of Risk)

Riskin Erken

Saptanması

Yönetim kurulu

Komitesi (

Gökhan EYİGÜN

Hayır (No)

üyesi değil (Not

Committee of Early

board member)

Detection of Risk)

Ücret Komitesi (

Yönetim kurulu

Remuneration

Nafiz Can PAKER

Evet (Yes)

üyesi (Board

Committee)

member)

Ücret Komitesi (

Yönetim kurulu

Remuneration

Sevil Sabancı SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

Committee)

member)

Ücret Komitesi (

Yönetim kurulu

Remuneration

Serra SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

Committee)

member)

Yönetim kurulu

Diğer (Other)

Portföy Yönetim Komitesi

Güler SABANCI

Evet (Yes)

üyesi (Board

member)

Yönetim kurulu

Diğer (Other)

Portföy Yönetim Komitesi

Erol SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

member)

Yönetim kurulu

Diğer (Other)

Portföy Yönetim Komitesi

Suzan Sabancı DİNÇER

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

member)

Yönetim kurulu

Diğer (Other)

Portföy Yönetim Komitesi

Sevil Sabancı SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

member)

Yönetim kurulu

Diğer (Other)

Portföy Yönetim Komitesi

Serra SABANCI

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

member)

Yönetim kurulu

Diğer (Other)

Portföy Yönetim Komitesi

Cenk ALPER

Hayır (No)

üyesi (Board

member)

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-III

4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-III

4.5. Board Committees-II

Specify where the activities of the audit committee are

2019 Annual Report pg.

presented in your annual report or website (Page number

133-134

or section name in the annual report/website)

Specify where the activities of the corporate governance

committee are presented in your annual report or website (

2019 Annual Report pg.

Page number or section name in the annual report/website

132-133

)

Specify where the activities of the nomination committee

2019 Annual Report pg.

are presented in your annual report or website (Page

132-133

number or section name in the annual report/website)

Specify where the activities of the early detection of risk

committee are presented in your annual report or website (

2019 Annual Report pg.

Page number or section name in the annual report/website

133

)

Specify where the activities of the remuneration committee

2019 Annual Report pg.

are presented in your annual report or website (Page

132-133

number or section name in the annual report/website)

4.6. Financial Rights

"""The Sabanci Group in

Specify where the operational and financial targets and

Brief"" pg. 25-26

Disclosing Forward

their achievement are presented in your annual report (

Looking Statements:

Page number or section name in the annual report)

https://www.kap.org.tr/

en/Bildirim/741854 "

Specify the section of website where remuneration policy

"Investor Relations /

for executive and non-executive directors are presented.

Wages Policy "

Specify where the individual remuneration for board

2019 Annual Report, "

Financial Rights" pg. 135,

members and senior executives are presented in your

"Key management

annual report (Page number or section name in the annual

personnel compensation

report)

"

Composition of Board Committees-II

Names Of The

Name of committees

The Percentage

The Percentage Of

The Number Of

The Number Of Reports On

Board

defined as "Other" in the

Of Non-executive

Independent Directors

Meetings Held In

Its Activities Submitted To

Committees

first column

Directors

In The Committee

Person

The Board

Denetim

Komitesi (

% 100

% 100

4

4

Audit

Committee)

Kurumsal

Yönetim

Komitesi (

% 100

% 20

5

5

Corporate

Governance

Committee)

Aday

Gösterme

Komitesi (

% 100

% 33

1

1

Nomination

Committee)

Riskin Erken

Saptanması

Komitesi (

Committee of

% 100

% 33

6

6

Early

Detection of

Risk)

Ücret

Komitesi (

% 100

% 33

2

2

Remuneration

Committee)

Diğer (Other)

Portföy Yönetim

% 67

% 0

6

6

Komitesi

Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:33:11 UTC
