Haci Ömer Sabanci : Corporate Governance Information Form 2019 - Annual Notification
02/25/2020 | 01:34am EST
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş.
Corporate Governance Information Form
2019 - Annual Notification
Summary
Corporate Governance Information Form
1. SHAREHOLDERS
Related Companies []
1. SHAREHOLDERS
1.1. Facilitating the Exercise of Shareholders Rights
The number of investor meetings (conference, seminar/etc.
) organised by the company during the year
1.2. Right to Obtain and Examine Information
The number of special audit request(s)
Special auditor was not requested.
The number of special audit requests that were accepted at
the General Shareholders' Meeting
Special auditor was not requested.
1.3. General Assembly
Link to the PDP announcement that demonstrates the
https://www.kap.org.tr/en/Bildirim/743206
information requested by Principle 1.3.1. (a-d)
Whether the company provides materials for the General
Shareholders' Meeting in English and Turkish at the same
YES
time
The links to the PDP announcements associated with the
transactions that are not approved by the majority of
There was no such operation.
independent directors or by unanimous votes of present
board members in the context of Principle 1.3.9
The links to the PDP announcements associated with
related party transactions in the context of Article 9 of the
There was no such operation.
Communique on Corporate Governance (II-17.1)
The links to the PDP announcements associated with
common and continuous transactions in the context of
There was no such operation.
Article 10 of the Communique on Corporate Governance (II-
17.1)
The name of the section on the corporate website that
INVESTOR RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS/
demonstrates the donation policy of the company
DONATIONS AND GRANTS POLICY
The relevant link to the PDP with minute of the General
https://www.kap.org.tr/tr/ek-indir/
Shareholders' Meeting where the donation policy has been
33E834393911023CE0530A4A622B5826
approved
"Articles of Association Article 29-32 Internal Directive for
The number of the provisions of the articles of association
General Assembly Meeting: https://
yatirimciiliskileri.sabanci.com/documents/raporlar/
that discuss the participation of stakeholders to the
genel-kurul-duyuru-yeni/
General Shareholders' Meeting
genel-kurul-calisma-usul-ve-esaslari-hakkinda-c-yonerge
The Members of the Board of Directors, Shareholders
Identified stakeholder groups that participated in the
and representatives, The Company Auditor, The General
Secretary and personnels who have responsibilities for
General Shareholders' Meeting, if any
General Assembly took part in the General Assembly
1.4. Voting Rights
Whether the shares of the company have differential voting
Hayır (No)
In case that there are voting privileges, indicate the owner
None
The percentage of ownership of the largest shareholder
1.5. Minority Rights
Whether the scope of minority rights enlarged (in terms of
|
|
If yes, specify the relevant provision of the articles of
|
|
1.6. Dividend Right
The name of the section on the corporate website that
|
|
|
Dividend distribution was made.
PDP link to the related general shareholder meeting
|
|
General Assembly Meetings
Shareholder
Percentage
The number of
The link to the
General
The number of information requests
Percentage
Specify the name of the page of the corporate
Specify the name of the page of the
The number of the relevant item or
related PDP
received by the company regarding the
participation rate
of shares
of shares
website that contains the General Shareholders'
corporate website that contains all
paragraph of General Shareholders'
declarations by
general
Meeting
to the General
directly
insiders received by
Date
clarification of the agenda of the
Shareholders'
present at
represented
Meeting minutes, and also indicates for each
questions asked in the general assembly
Meeting minutes in relation to
the board of
shareholder
General Shareholders' Meeting
by proxy
resolution the voting levels for or against
meeting and all responses to them
related party transactions
meeting
29/03/
https://
0
% 76,7
% 16,87
% 59,83
Investor Relations / General Assembly
Answers Provided at the General
-
66
www.kap.org.tr/en
2. DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY
2. DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY
2.1. Corporate Website
Specify the name of the sections of the website providing
"Corporate" and "
the information requested by the Principle 2.1.1.
Investor Relations"
If applicable, specify the name of the sections of the
|
|
|
|
|
List of languages for which the website is available
TR/ENG
2.2. Annual Report
The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual
|
|
2.2.2.
2019 Annual Report,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Independence" pg. 127
2019 Annual Report,
|
|
Compliance Report, "
b) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the
Number, Structure and
Annual Report that demonstrate the information on
Independence of the
committees formed within the board structure
Committees Established
|
the Board of Directors"
2019 Annual Report,
c) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the
Corporate Governance
Annual Report that demonstrate the information on the
Compliance Report, "
number of board meetings in a year and the attendance
Operating Principles of
of the members to these meetings
the Board of Directors"
ç) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the
There has not been any
Annual Report that demonstrate the information on
amendments to the
amendments in the legislation which may significantly
relevant legislation.
affect the activities of the corporation
d) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the
There is no important
Annual Report that demonstrate the information on
case.
significant lawsuits filed against the corporation and the
e) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the
Annual Report that demonstrate the information on the
conflicts of interest of the corporation among the
There is not a conflict of
institutions that it purchases services on matters such as
interest.
investment consulting and rating and the measures
f) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the
Annual Report that demonstrate the information on the
In this context, there is
cross ownership subsidiaries that the direct contribution
no mutual participation.
to the capital exceeds 5%
g) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the
Annual Report that demonstrate the information on
2019 Annual Report,
social rights and professional training of the employees
Corporate Social
and activities of corporate social responsibility in respect
Responsibility Policy and
of the corporate activities that arises social and
Principles pg. 123-124
3. STAKEHOLDERS
3. STAKEHOLDERS
3.1. Corporation's Policy on Stakeholders
The name of the section on the corporate website that
INVESTOR RELATIONS/
demonstrates the employee remedy or severance policy
ANNUAL REPORT
The number of definitive convictions the company was
There is no finalized case
subject to in relation to breach of employee rights
against The Company.
The position of the person responsible for the alert
Head of Internal Audit-
mechanism (i.e. whistleblowing mechanism)
Ethics Board
The contact detail of the company alert mechanism
etik@sabanci.com
3.2. Supporting the Participation of the Stakeholders in the
Name of the section on the corporate website that
INVESTOR RELATIONS/
demonstrates the internal regulation addressing the
ANNUAL REPORT
participation of employees on management bodies
Corporate bodies where employees are actually
INVESTOR RELATIONS/
represented
ANNUAL REPORT
3.3. Human Resources Policy
The Corporate
The role of the board on developing and ensuring that the
Governance Committee
company has a succession plan for the key management
oversees the backup
positions
efforts for key executive
Sabancı Group Code of
The name of the section on the corporate website that
Business Ethics, "Our
Responsibilities Towards
demonstrates the human resource policy covering equal
Our Employees" and "
opportunities and hiring principles. Also provide a summary
Establishing and
of relevant parts of the human resource policy.
Preserving a Fair Working
Pay edindirme planı
Whether the company provides an employee stock
bulunmuyor (There isn't
ownership programme
an employee stock
|
"Sabancı Group Code of
|
|
Establishing and
|
|
The name of the section on the corporate website that demonstrates the human resource policy covering discrimination and mistreatments and the measures to prevent them. Also provide a summary of relevant parts of the human resource policy.
the organization based on race, religion, gender, age, political opinion, language, physical challenge or similar reasons is not tolerated. We strive to ensure that people of different beliefs
-
views and opinions work together in harmony by creating a positive and cordial work environment that supports cooperation and prevents conflict. We administer programs that contribute to preserving employee health that we accept as important to ensuring our employees' quality of life and success
."
There is no finalized case
subject to in relation to health and safety measures
against The Company.
3.5. Ethical Rules and Social Responsibility
The name of the section on the corporate website that
demonstrates the code of ethics
Approach/Sabancı Group Code of Business Ethics
"Corporate/Social
Responsibility/Social Responsibility Principles Based on the accepted core values of modesty, respect and proximity to people, the Sabancı Group regards basing all corporate conduct on the awareness of social responsibility as an unchangeable core component of its management approach. We expect all our establishments that constitute the Sabancı Group to manage the economic, social and environmental impact of their actions with responsibility and to
The name of the section on the company website that
place priority on the development of society.
demonstrates the corporate social responsibility report. If
We do not regard the
such a report does not exist, provide the information about
scope of our social
impact. We determine
|
|
with the Principles of
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-I
4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-I
4.2. Activity of the Board of Directors
Date of the last board evaluation conducted
December 2019
Whether the board evaluation was externally facilitated
Hayır (No)
Whether all board members released from their duties at
Evet (Yes)
the GSM
|
Name(s) of the board member(s) with specific delegated
Chairman and Executive
duties and authorities, and descriptions of such duties
Member Cenk ALPER-
|
|
Number of reports presented by internal auditors to the
34
audit committee or any relevant committee to the board
Specify the name of the section or page number of the
"Risk Management and
annual report that provides the summary of the review of
Internal Control
the effectiveness of internal controls
Mechanism" pg. 134-135
Name of the Chairman
Güler SABANCI
Name of the CEO
Cenk ALPER
If the CEO and Chair functions are combined: provide the
Unrelated because he is
link to the relevant PDP annoucement providing the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The name of the section on the corporate website that
Social Responsibility/Our
demonstrates current diversity policy targeting women
Commitments/ Women
directors
Empowerment Principles
The number and ratio of female directors within the Board
4-%44
of Directors
Link To PDP
Whether the
The
Notification
Independent
That Includes
Director
First
Election
Whether She/He is
Whether The Director
the Director Who
Has At Least 5 Years'
Ceased to Satisfy
Experience On Audit,
Name,
Whether
Whether
Date To
The
Considered By The The Independence
Accounting And/Or
Surname
Executive
Independent
Board
Independency
Nomination
or Not
Finance Or Not
of Board
Director Or
Director Or
|
|
|
|
|
Bağımsız
Güler
İcrada görevli
üye değil (
27/02/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
İcrada Görevli
|
üye değil (
Erol
Değil (
17/04/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
İcrada Görevli
|
Suzan
üye değil (
27/02/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
İcrada Görevli
|
Sevil
üye değil (
Değil (
23/03/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
İcrada Görevli
|
|
|
Serra
Değil (
17/05/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cenk
İcrada görevli
üye değil (
01/08/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nafiz
İcrada Görevli
Bağımsız
27/03/
https://
Değerlendirildi (
Can
Değil (
üye (
www.kap.org.tr/
Hayır (No)
Evet (Yes)
Non-executive
Independent
2001
en/Bildirim/
Considered)
PAKER
)
director)
743212
İcrada Görevli
|
https://
Ahmet
Değil (
üye (
30/03/
www.kap.org.tr/
Değerlendirildi (
Hayır (No)
Evet (Yes)
ERDEM
Non-executive
Independent
2017
en/Bildirim/
Considered)
Mehmet
İcrada Görevli
Bağımsız
30/03/
https://
|
Değerlendirildi (
|
|
|
Mete
|
Değil (
|
üye (
|
www.kap.org.tr/
|
Hayır (No)
|
Evet (Yes)
|
Non-executive
|
Independent
|
2018
|
en/Bildirim/
|
Considered)
|
BAŞOL
|
)
|
director)
|
|
743212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-II
|
4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-II
|
|
|
|
4.4. Meeting Procedures of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
Number of physical board meetings in the reporting period
|
6
|
(meetings in person)
|
|
Director average attendance rate at board meetings
|
% 99
|
Whether the board uses an electronic portal to support its
|
Hayır (No)
|
work or not
|
|
Number of minimum days ahead of the board meeting to
|
7 Days
|
provide information to directors, as per the board charter
|
|
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS/
|
The name of the section on the corporate website that
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS/
|
demonstrates information about the board charter
|
ARTICLES OF
|
|
ASSOCIATION
|
|
It is not restricted for the
|
Number of maximum external commitments for board
|
members of the Board of
|
members as per the policy covering the number of external
|
Directors to take other
|
duties held by directors
|
duties outside the
|
|
company.
|
4.5. Board Committees
|
|
|
|
|
"Number, Structure and
|
|
Independence of the
|
Page numbers or section names of the annual report where
|
Committees Established
|
information about the board committees are presented
|
within the Structure of
|
|
the Board of Directors"
|
|
pg. 132-134
|
|
The committee has
|
Link(s) to the PDP announcement(s) with the board
|
working principles, but
|
committee charters
|
KAP notification has not
|
|
been made.
Composition of Board Committees-I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Names Of The Board
|
Name Of Committees Defined As "
|
Name-Surname of
|
Whether Committee
|
Whether Board
|
|
Committees
|
Other" In The First Column
|
Committee Members
|
Chair Or Not
|
Member Or Not
|
|
Denetim Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
|
|
Mehmet Mete BAŞOL
|
Evet (Yes)
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
Audit Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denetim Komitesi (
|
|
Ahmet ERDEM
|
Hayır (No)
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Audit Committee)
|
|
|
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Kurumsal Yönetim
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
Nafiz Can PAKER
|
Evet (Yes)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kurumsal Yönetim
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
Sevil Sabancı SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kurumsal Yönetim
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
Serra SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kurumsal Yönetim
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
Gökhan EYİGÜN
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi değil (Not
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
|
board member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kurumsal Yönetim
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
Levent DEMİRAĞ
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi değil (Not
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
|
board member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aday Gösterme
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
|
Nafiz Can PAKER
|
Evet (Yes)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Nomination
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aday Gösterme
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
|
Sevil Sabancı SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Nomination
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aday Gösterme
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
|
Serra SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Nomination
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Riskin Erken
|
|
|
|
|
Saptanması
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (
|
|
Mehmet Mete BAŞOL
|
Evet (Yes)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Committee of Early
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Detection of Risk)
|
|
|
|
|
Riskin Erken
|
|
|
|
|
Saptanması
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (
|
|
Sevil Sabancı SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Committee of Early
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Detection of Risk)
|
|
|
|
|
Riskin Erken
|
|
|
|
|
Saptanması
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Komitesi (
|
|
Gökhan EYİGÜN
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi değil (Not
|
Committee of Early
|
|
|
|
board member)
|
Detection of Risk)
|
|
|
|
|
Ücret Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Remuneration
|
|
Nafiz Can PAKER
|
Evet (Yes)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Ücret Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Remuneration
|
|
Sevil Sabancı SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
member)
|
Ücret Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Remuneration
|
|
Serra SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
member)
|
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Diğer (Other)
|
Portföy Yönetim Komitesi
|
Güler SABANCI
|
Evet (Yes)
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Diğer (Other)
|
Portföy Yönetim Komitesi
|
Erol SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Diğer (Other)
|
Portföy Yönetim Komitesi
|
Suzan Sabancı DİNÇER
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Diğer (Other)
|
Portföy Yönetim Komitesi
|
Sevil Sabancı SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Diğer (Other)
|
Portföy Yönetim Komitesi
|
Serra SABANCI
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
|
|
|
member)
|
|
|
|
|
Yönetim kurulu
|
Diğer (Other)
|
Portföy Yönetim Komitesi
|
Cenk ALPER
|
Hayır (No)
|
üyesi (Board
|
|
|
|
|
member)
4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-III
|
|
4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS-III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5. Board Committees-II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specify where the activities of the audit committee are
|
2019 Annual Report pg.
|
|
|
presented in your annual report or website (Page number
|
|
|
133-134
|
|
|
or section name in the annual report/website)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specify where the activities of the corporate governance
|
|
|
|
committee are presented in your annual report or website (
|
2019 Annual Report pg.
|
|
|
Page number or section name in the annual report/website
|
132-133
|
|
|
)
|
|
|
|
Specify where the activities of the nomination committee
|
2019 Annual Report pg.
|
|
|
are presented in your annual report or website (Page
|
|
|
132-133
|
|
|
number or section name in the annual report/website)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specify where the activities of the early detection of risk
|
|
|
|
committee are presented in your annual report or website (
|
2019 Annual Report pg.
|
|
|
Page number or section name in the annual report/website
|
133
|
|
|
)
|
|
|
|
Specify where the activities of the remuneration committee
|
2019 Annual Report pg.
|
|
|
are presented in your annual report or website (Page
|
|
|
132-133
|
|
|
number or section name in the annual report/website)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6. Financial Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"""The Sabanci Group in
|
|
|
Specify where the operational and financial targets and
|
Brief"" pg. 25-26
|
|
|
Disclosing Forward
|
|
|
their achievement are presented in your annual report (
|
|
|
Looking Statements:
|
|
|
Page number or section name in the annual report)
|
|
|
https://www.kap.org.tr/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
en/Bildirim/741854 "
|
|
|
Specify the section of website where remuneration policy
|
"Investor Relations /
|
|
|
for executive and non-executive directors are presented.
|
Wages Policy "
|
|
|
Specify where the individual remuneration for board
|
2019 Annual Report, "
|
|
|
Financial Rights" pg. 135,
|
|
|
members and senior executives are presented in your
|
|
|
"Key management
|
|
|
annual report (Page number or section name in the annual
|
|
|
personnel compensation
|
|
|
report)
|
|
|
"
|
|
|
|
|
Composition of Board Committees-II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Names Of The
|
Name of committees
|
The Percentage
|
The Percentage Of
|
The Number Of
|
The Number Of Reports On
|
Board
|
defined as "Other" in the
|
Of Non-executive
|
Independent Directors
|
Meetings Held In
|
Its Activities Submitted To
|
Committees
|
first column
|
Directors
|
In The Committee
|
Person
|
The Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denetim
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komitesi (
|
|
% 100
|
% 100
|
4
|
4
|
Audit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kurumsal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yönetim
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komitesi (
|
|
% 100
|
% 20
|
5
|
5
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aday
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gösterme
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komitesi (
|
|
% 100
|
% 33
|
1
|
1
|
Nomination
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Riskin Erken
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saptanması
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komitesi (
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee of
|
|
% 100
|
% 33
|
6
|
6
|
Early
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detection of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ücret
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komitesi (
|
|
% 100
|
% 33
|
2
|
2
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diğer (Other)
|
Portföy Yönetim
|
% 67
|
% 0
|
6
|
6
|
Komitesi
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:33:11 UTC
|
|