Haci Ömer Sabanci : Submission of Financial Statements to any Authorities

Submission of Financial Statement to Any Authorities

Submission of Financial Statements to any Authorities

Submission Of Financial Statements To Any Authorities

Related Companies [] Related Funds [] Submission Of Financial Statements To Any Authorities Update Notification Flag Hayır (No) Correction Notification Flag Hayır (No) Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject - Postponed Notification Flag Hayır (No) Announcement Content Period Covered In Financial Statement 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019 Government Authority To Which Financial Statement Was Büyük Mükellefler Vergi Dairesi Submitted Submission Reason Geçici Vergi Beyannamesi Eki Submission Date Of Financial Statement 14/02/2020 Explanations

The attached financial statement was filed with the provisional tax return of the period 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019.