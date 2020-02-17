Haci Ömer Sabanci : Submission of Financial Statements to any Authorities

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş.
Submission of Financial Statements to any Authorities
Summary
Submission of Financial Statement to Any Authorities
Submission Of Financial Statements To Any Authorities
|
Related Companies
|
[]
|
|
Related Funds
|
[]
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submission Of Financial Statements To Any Authorities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Update Notification Flag
|
Hayır (No)
|
|
Correction Notification Flag
|
Hayır (No)
|
|
Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
|
-
|
|
Postponed Notification Flag
|
Hayır (No)
|
|
Announcement Content
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period Covered In Financial Statement
|
01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019
|
|
Government Authority To Which Financial Statement Was
|
Büyük Mükellefler Vergi Dairesi
|
|
Submitted
|
|
|
|
Submission Reason
|
Geçici Vergi Beyannamesi Eki
|
|
Submission Date Of Financial Statement
|
14/02/2020
|
|
Explanations
|
|
|
|
|
|
The attached financial statement was filed with the provisional tax return of the period 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019.
Disclaimer
Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:06:09 UTC