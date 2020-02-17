Log in
Haci Ömer Sabanci : Submission of Financial Statements to any Authorities

02/17/2020 | 03:11am EST

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Submission of Financial Statements to any Authorities

Summary

Submission of Financial Statement to Any Authorities

Submission Of Financial Statements To Any Authorities

Submission Of Financial Statements To Any Authorities

Update Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

-

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Period Covered In Financial Statement

01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019

Government Authority To Which Financial Statement Was

Büyük Mükellefler Vergi Dairesi

Submitted

Submission Reason

Geçici Vergi Beyannamesi Eki

Submission Date Of Financial Statement

14/02/2020

Explanations

The attached financial statement was filed with the provisional tax return of the period 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019.

Disclaimer

Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding AS published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:06:09 UTC
