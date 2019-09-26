Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hackers tried to steal Airbus secrets via contractors - AFP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:24am EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at their facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire

PARIS (Reuters) - A series of cyber attacks on Airbus in the past few months were conducted via the computer systems of its suppliers and contractors and security sources suspect a link to China, AFP news agency reported on Thursday.

Airbus, the world's second-largest aerospace group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. China has repeatedly denied involvement in hacking and neither the foreign ministry nor China's official cyber regulator responded to requests for comment on the report.

Airbus said last January that a cyber attack on its systems had resulted in a data breach. Last year U.S. prosecutors said Chinese intelligence officers and hackers stole information about a jet engine being developed by firms who supply Airbus as well as its U.S. rival Boeing.

According to the AFP report, which cited multiple unnamed security sources, cyber attacks in the past months on Airbus were mounted via French technology consultancy Expleo, engine maker Rolls Royce, and two French Airbus subcontractors which were not identified.

Expleo and Rolls Royce did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Over the past 12 months, Airbus has been targeted by four major cyber attacks, AFP cited one of the sources as saying. Some of the attacks date back further, the report said.

The report cited the sources as saying the hackers appeared to have been seeking information about engines for the A400M military transport aircraft and A350 airliner.

The AFP report did not make clear whether the cyber attacks it described had led to data breaches or impacted Airbus operations.

It said the security sources have not definitively attributed responsibility for the cyber attacks, but that they bore the hallmarks of groups linked to Chinese intelligence.

(Writing by Christian Lowe; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Laurence Frost and Elaine Hardcastle)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The), Rolls-Royce
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.35% 121.32 Real-time Quote.44.07%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.19% 386.2 Delayed Quote.18.34%
ROLLS-ROYCE 1.49% 791.8 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aNATIONAL BANK : NBP briefs WB team on Pak's financial sector dynamics
AQ
06:44aP T C L XD : PTCL reaffirms its position as leading internet services provider with upgraded exchanges
AQ
06:44aJUBILEE : Khushhali Microfinance Bank sets up Medical Camps to provide Checkups
AQ
06:44aRs412mn approved for Aman Ambulance
AQ
06:44aDefining "Reasonable" Security at (ISC)2 Security Congress
PR
06:43aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders - Publication of the 2019 Interim Report, Circular on the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019 of the Bank to be held on 22 November 2019
PU
06:41aVAST RESOURCES : Chiadzwa Community Diamond Concession
AQ
06:40aEVAN GROUP PLC. : sales start for its livinit project in Würzburg's Urlaubstraße
EQ
06:40aGRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aBEIJING CHUNLIZHENGDA MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS : Reply Slip for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on 20 November 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
2China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Update on proposed demerger of Covent Garden

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group