Hacks of Mobile Devices, Contactless Payment Systems and Internet of Things Announced for Black Hat Europe 2019

10/02/2019 | 04:00am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, announces the release of its initial Briefings lineup. In its 18th year, Black Hat Europe attracts the world’s top information security professionals and researchers to reveal new vulnerabilities and defenses impacting widely used operating systems, enterprise software, payment systems and more.

Black Hat Europe 2019 takes place December 2-5 at ExCel London, in London, England. For more information and to register, please visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/

Black Hat Europe features a week of engaging and educational programming highlighting the latest research, development and trends impacting the information security industry. The event begins with two days of technical Trainings, followed by two days of Black Hat’s renowned educational Briefings and Business Hall.

Highlights of Black Hat Europe’s Briefings so far:

Be sure to check back for the latest schedule as more Briefings are added: blackhat.com/eu-19/briefings/schedule/index.html

ANNOUNCED: Black Hat Arsenal Tools
Arsenal will return to Black Hat Europe and welcome researchers from the open source community to display their latest tools and offer live demonstrations. Arsenal gives researchers the opportunity to showcase their latest code and provides attendees with the chance to interact with the presenters and gain hands-on experience. Arsenal will host nearly 50 tools this year, covering Internet of Things, network attacks, Android, iOS and mobile hacking, malware, and more. For more information and to view all recently selected tools, please visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/arsenal/schedule/

Black Hat Trainings:
In addition to the world-class Briefings schedule, Black Hat Europe 2019 will offer deeply technical, hands-on Training sessions led by some of the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Trainings offer a separate set of courses for attendees spanning everything from reverse engineering firmware, advanced infrastructure hacking, exploiting control systems and more. For more information, visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/training/schedule/index.html

Black Hat Student Scholarships: Submission Deadline: October 25
The Black Hat Student Scholarship Program returns for its sixth year in Europe. As a way to introduce the next generation of security professionals to the Black Hat community, a limited number of complimentary Academic Passes will be awarded to student applicants for Black Hat Europe 2019. Qualified students may submit applications by Friday, October 25, 2019. For more information and requirements, visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/student-scholarship.html

Top Sponsors of Black Hat Europe 2019 include: Diamond Sponsors: Lenovo; Platinum Sponsors: Facebook, KnowBe4, Qualys, Recorded Future

To view the full list of exhibiting companies, please visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/business-hall.html

Future Black Hat Dates and Events

  • Black Hat Trainings 2019, Alexandria, VA, October 17-18
  • Black Hat Trainings 2019, Tokyo, Japan, October 24-25
  • Black Hat Europe 2019, London, UK, December 2-5
  • Black Hat Asia 2020, Singapore, March 31 – April 3
  • Black Hat USA 2020, Las Vegas, NV, August 1-6

About Black Hat
For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Media Contact:
Heather Donner
Black Hat PR
BlackHatPR@ubm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
