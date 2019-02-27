Hadassah's “Best Strokes” Fundraiser Puts Unique Spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness and Honors Local Pioneer Ingrid Mayer

Nashville Fundraiser Celebrates Local Breast Cancer Research and Survivor Stories through Art

Hadassah Nashville announced today that its annual fundraiser “Best Strokes” will take place on March 9, 2019 at the Nashville City Club. Doors will open at 7:30pm.

The fundraiser promises to be a one of a kind evening celebrating the beauty and strength of cancer survivors through ART. In 2018, Hadassah organized “Paint Day” where they paired breast cancer survivors and previvors with local artisans who then painted original works of art on their bodies. These bodies were then photographed and will now be on display at the event.

The event will also honor Dr. Ingrid Mayer for her pioneering work in breast cancer research and treatment. Dr. Mayer is the Leader and Clinical Director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and a world recognized leader in breast cancer research and treatment.

Sara Hanai, co-chair and organizer of the event said that the experience “gave beauty, power and strength to something so difficult to process.” The result is a collection of stunning and deeply moving works of art. “We hope that the local community will come out and show support for members of our community that inspire us all with their courage.”

Dr. Mayer is honored to be recognized at an event that has “given women the opportunity to express their dreams and fears in such an innovative way. What a wonderful way to raise awareness on breast cancer while helping a bigger cause!”

To learn more and to register for the event, visit www.BestStrokesNashville.com.

About Hadassah Nashville

Hadassah is a national Jewish organization that brings together the world’s most advanced health care to the Middle East, advocating for women and building community in the United States and Israel. The organization brings advanced medical care to all regardless of race, ethnicity or nationality. The organization has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and contributes medical and social expertise as a member of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a non-governmental organization.

