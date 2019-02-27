Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hadassah's “Best Strokes” Fundraiser Puts Unique Spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness and Honors Local Pioneer Ingrid Mayer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:20am EST

Nashville Fundraiser Celebrates Local Breast Cancer Research and Survivor Stories through Art

Hadassah Nashville announced today that its annual fundraiser “Best Strokes” will take place on March 9, 2019 at the Nashville City Club. Doors will open at 7:30pm.

The fundraiser promises to be a one of a kind evening celebrating the beauty and strength of cancer survivors through ART. In 2018, Hadassah organized “Paint Day” where they paired breast cancer survivors and previvors with local artisans who then painted original works of art on their bodies. These bodies were then photographed and will now be on display at the event.

The event will also honor Dr. Ingrid Mayer for her pioneering work in breast cancer research and treatment. Dr. Mayer is the Leader and Clinical Director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and a world recognized leader in breast cancer research and treatment.

Sara Hanai, co-chair and organizer of the event said that the experience “gave beauty, power and strength to something so difficult to process.” The result is a collection of stunning and deeply moving works of art. “We hope that the local community will come out and show support for members of our community that inspire us all with their courage.”

Dr. Mayer is honored to be recognized at an event that has “given women the opportunity to express their dreams and fears in such an innovative way. What a wonderful way to raise awareness on breast cancer while helping a bigger cause!”

To learn more and to register for the event, visit www.BestStrokesNashville.com.

About Hadassah Nashville

Hadassah is a national Jewish organization that brings together the world’s most advanced health care to the Middle East, advocating for women and building community in the United States and Israel. The organization brings advanced medical care to all regardless of race, ethnicity or nationality. The organization has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and contributes medical and social expertise as a member of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a non-governmental organization.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -8.6M
10:32aHEXAGON COMPOSITES : ASA Contemplated private placement
GL
10:31aSK TELECOM : 'AR glasses to replace smartphones, laptops in 5G era'
AQ
10:31aAYALA LAND : Avida eyes P12.9-B sales from Makati project
AQ
10:31aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW Korea delays delivery of 7 models temporarily
AQ
10:31aHYUNDAI MOTOR : heir set to solidify control
AQ
10:31aLG UPLUS : LGU+ to expand global partnership on 5G
AQ
10:31aWOORI FINANCIAL : Bank forges ties with Bangladesh startups for digital banking
AQ
10:31aPHILIPPINE BUSINESS BANK A SVGS BK : BTr sells P113.8-B RTB in rate setting auction
AQ
10:31aWOORI FINANCIAL : Financial CEOs to visit Cambodia, Malaysia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
2Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Committee sets time for Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin controv..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.