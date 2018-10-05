Log in
Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 27, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

10/05/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to the November 27, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of Jersey.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Campbell Soup securities between August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/CPB

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CPB@hbsslaw.com.

During the class period, Defendants repeatedly assured investors they expected the Company’s Campbell Fresh division would return to profitable growth.

Then, on May 18, 2018, Campbell Soup and management announced disappointing financial results for the third straight quarter, a $619 million impairment charge for the Campbell Fresh division, downward revisions to 2018 earnings guidance, and the departure of its CEO.

This news drove the price of Campbell Soup shares down $4.85, or over 12%, that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether Defendants’ statements about known adverse trends relating to Campbell Fresh were misleading, and when Defendants knew of events triggering the impairments,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Campbell Soup should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CPB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
