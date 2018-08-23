Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) to the October 19, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 12:38am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) to the October 19, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired LogMeIn securities between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/LOGM

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

LOGM@hbsslaw.com.

On February 1, 2017, LogMeIn announced it completed its merger with Citrix Systems, Inc.’s GoTo business.

During the class period, Defendants made several statements to investors about LogMeIn’s integration of the GoTo business and their determination of product renewal rates that were “appropriate for the combined company.”

Then, on July 27, 2018, LogMeIn announced lowered revenue expectations for 2018.  During the July 26, 2018 earnings conference call with analysts and investors, Defendants explained LogMeIn’s performance in the quarter did not meet expectations in part because “our combination of imperfect execution and some hangover effects of last year’s merger with the GoTo business led to disappointing renewal rates.”

This news drove the price of LogMeIn shares down $26.60, or over 25%, to close at $77.85 that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and Defendants’ historical statements about the GoTo integration that, if inaccurate, could have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding LogMeIn should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LOGM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:37aASTELLAS PHARMA : Pfizer and Astellas Amend Clinical Research Protocols for Two Phase 3 Trials of Enzalutamide in Patients with Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer - Amendments accelerate anticipated primary completion dates for both ARCHES and EMBARK trials -
PU
01:36aLIGHTNING VENTURES : Appoints New Board Members
AQ
01:34aHUSKY ENERGY : donates again to Lima campus
AQ
01:31aCORELOGIC : Hurricane Lane Threatens More Than 48,000 Homes in Hawaii According to CoreLogic Analysis
BU
01:26aCity National Provides At-Risk Students at Schools in Eight States With Backpack Donations Filled With Supplies
GL
01:26aGEICO : Catastrophe Team Readied as Hurricane Lane Approaches Hawaii; Beware of Flood Conditions
BU
01:23aVANADIUMCORP RESOURCE : applauds the Government of Québec $248 million investment in the BlackRock Metals project and the development of the Grande-Anse Sector
AQ
01:22aBlockchain Project U Network (UUU) Testnet Released, A Big Leap for Content Industry
BU
01:21aPLDT : Labor dept to appeal court ruling on PLDT case
AQ
01:19aFACEBOOK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Facebook, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FB
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain to set out advice on how to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit
2BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO
3FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data
4FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
5WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Forest Products Inc. Continue to Work Toge..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.