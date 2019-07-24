Log in
Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm

07/24/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) to the securities class action, Bursick v. Omnicell, Inc. et al., No. 3:19-cv-04150, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OMCL securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019 (the “Class Period”), you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/omnicell

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

OMCL@hbsslaw.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing that Omnicell (1) engaged in improper revenue recognition, (2) experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it previously projected, (3) would be required to write off certain obsolete inventory, and (4) misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether Omnicell and senior management engaged in GAAP violations and, if so, the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Omnicell should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email OMCL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
