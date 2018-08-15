Hagens Berman Appointed to Chair Committee Prosecuting Consolidated Sexual Violation Class-Action Lawsuit against USC and its Former Gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall

Court names leading class-action law firm to head case’s executive committee

Hagens Berman, a national leader in class-action litigation has been selected by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen V. Wilson to chair the committee prosecuting the lawsuit brought against the University of Southern California and its former gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, following news that the university covered up Dr. Tyndall’s decades of sexual violations and abuse of his patients.

On June 22, 2018, the firm submitted documents proposing that the court consolidate the many filed cases against USC and Dr. Tyndall, in order to streamline the lawsuit. In consolidating class-action cases, the court routinely appoints leadership positions. Hagens Berman will be in charge of prosecuting the case on behalf of the class in federal court and will lead the court-appointed Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee consisting of Hagens Berman and two other prominent firms.

“We are pleased that the court has appointed Hagens Berman to lead the committee’s class prosecution of USC and Dr. Tyndall, and our attorneys intend to fight for the very best outcome for each and every woman,” said Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman. “This case and the MeToo movement are watershed moments in the fight for women’s rights, and we are proud to join that fight.”

“No stone will go unturned in our gathering and analysis of evidence in this case against USC and Dr. Tyndall,” Berman added. “Our firm is second to none in its level of dedication, resources and ability to achieve real results for our clients.”

Hagens Berman’s latest class-action complaint was filed on Aug. 9, 2018, and the firm now represents more than 40 women who were patients of Dr. Tyndall.

Hagens Berman has a long history of supporting victims of sexual harassment and abuse and achieving justice. Attorneys at the law firm achieved a nationwide sexual harassment settlement on behalf of 16,000 women and also tried the first ever sexual harassment case in Washington state in 1985. The firm also represents multiple women on behalf of a class of all victims who were harassed or otherwise assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

“We want the women affected by this case – both those who have come forward already and those who have not – to be fully prepared and armed with all of the tools, protection and power of the law,” added Elizabeth Fegan, partner at Hagens Berman representing the proposed class of women against USC and Dr. Tyndall. “The defendants in this case tried to get away with unspeakable injustices, and together with our clients, we will fight for what’s right.”

