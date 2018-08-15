Hagens Berman Appointed to Chair Committee Prosecuting Consolidated Sexual Violation Class-Action Lawsuit against USC and its Former Gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall

Hagens Berman, a national leader in class-action litigation has been
selected by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen V. Wilson to chair the
committee prosecuting the lawsuit
brought against the University of Southern California and its former
gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, following news that the university
covered up Dr. Tyndall’s decades of sexual violations and abuse of his
patients.
On June 22, 2018, the firm submitted documents proposing that the court
consolidate the many filed cases against USC and Dr. Tyndall, in order
to streamline the lawsuit. In consolidating class-action cases, the
court routinely appoints leadership positions. Hagens Berman will be in
charge of prosecuting the case on behalf of the class in federal court
and will lead the court-appointed Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee
consisting of Hagens Berman and two other prominent firms.
“We are pleased that the court has appointed Hagens Berman to lead the
committee’s class prosecution of USC and Dr. Tyndall, and our attorneys
intend to fight for the very best outcome for each and every woman,”
said Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman.
“This case and the MeToo movement are watershed moments in the fight for
women’s rights, and we are proud to join that fight.”
“No stone will go unturned in our gathering and analysis of evidence in
this case against USC and Dr. Tyndall,” Berman added. “Our firm is
second to none in its level of dedication, resources and ability to
achieve real results for our clients.”
Hagens Berman’s latest
class-action complaint was filed on Aug. 9, 2018, and the firm now
represents more than 40 women who were patients of Dr. Tyndall.
Hagens Berman has a long history of supporting victims of sexual
harassment and abuse and achieving justice. Attorneys at the law firm
achieved a nationwide sexual harassment settlement on behalf of 16,000
women and also tried the first ever sexual harassment case in Washington
state in 1985. The firm also represents multiple women on behalf of a
class of all victims who were harassed or otherwise assaulted by Harvey
Weinstein.
Online Victims’ Resource Center
Hagens Berman’s expert legal team has compiled an extensive Online
Victims’ Resource Center to help you sort through the confusion and
emotion of this case to find strength, empowerment and clarity. Use our
helpful and straightforward guides designed by our women attorneys
fighting for the rights of women who were violated by Dr. Tyndall and
silenced by USC:
“We want the women affected by this case – both those who have come
forward already and those who have not – to be fully prepared and armed
with all of the tools, protection and power of the law,” added Elizabeth
Fegan, partner at Hagens Berman representing the proposed class of women
against USC and Dr. Tyndall. “The defendants in this case tried to get
away with unspeakable injustices, and together with our clients, we will
fight for what’s right.”
