Hagens Berman: Concussion and Brain Injury-Focused Medical Monitoring Program Launches for Former NCAA College-Athletes

Under class-action lawsuit settlement, college-athletes are entitled to benefits under new program

Former NCAA college-athletes can soon begin taking advantage of benefits available under a class-action lawsuit settlement that established a medical-monitoring program focused on concussions and brain injuries, according to attorneys at Hagens Berman.

If you played an NCAA-sanctioned sport at an NCAA member school on or prior to July 15, 2016, you may be entitled to free medical screening and, if qualified, may receive up to two free medical evaluations. Visit the settlement website to find out your rights »

What is the Medical Monitoring Program?

The medical monitoring program will screen settlement class members to determine if they are qualified to receive an in-person medical evaluation. Settlement class members who qualify for an in-person medical evaluation are “qualifying class members.” The program will then provide qualifying class members with a medical evaluation designed to assess symptoms related to a prior history of concussion or head injury as well as cognitive, mood, behavioral and motor problems that may be associated with certain mid- to late-life onset brain diseases and disorders. The medical monitoring program will last until Nov. 18, 2069, 50 years from the settlement’s effective date.

When Does the Medical Monitoring Program Launch?

The medical monitoring program administrator launched the medical monitoring program on Feb. 18, 2020.

What Can I Do Now?

The medical monitoring program website has been updated with the latest available information and a registration link, allowing class members to activate benefits. Class members are also encouraged to visit the medical monitoring program website for other FAQs and to sign up for updates.

What Happens Next?

A follow-up Screening Questionnaire regarding athletes’ injuries will be available to class members by the end of March 2020.

Should I Fill Out a Screening Questionnaire?

If you are a member of the class, you should complete a Screening Questionnaire if you wish to determine whether you qualify for a medical evaluation or are concerned that you may be at risk for long-term effects from any concussions or the accumulation of sub-concussive hits you experienced while playing in an NCAA-sanctioned sport at an NCAA member institution.

