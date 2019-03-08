Hagens Berman: Court Grants Historic Trial Win to College-Athletes in NCAA Scholarships Antitrust Class-Action Lawsuit

Today, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken ruled in favor of a nationwide class
of college-athletes challenging NCAA-imposed caps on college-athlete
scholarships and granted their requested injunction, according to
Hagens Berman.
The injunction will prohibit the NCAA from enforcing any rules that fix
or limit compensation provided to college-athletes by schools or
conferences in consideration for their athletic services other than cash
compensation untethered to education-related expenses. According to the
Court, the NCAA is “permanently restrained and enjoined from agreeing to
fix or limit compensation or benefits related to education” that
conferences may make available.
The monumental ruling follows a September bench trial and clears the way
for individual Division I athletic conferences to independently set the
rules for education-related compensation or benefits that their member
institutions may provide to college-athletes, free from NCAA rules that
the court found violate the antitrust laws.
“We have proven to the court that the NCAA’s weak justifications for
this unfair system are based on a self-serving mythology that does not
match the facts,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman,
and attorney representing the class. “Today’s ruling will change college
sports as we know it, forever.”
“Now, college-athletes will finally be able to receive some additional
benefits of competition for their services,” Berman added. “We believe
the NCAA’s system allowed a seemingly limitless budget to attract top
coaches and trainers, to construct lavish stadiums and facilities, and
to secure the most lucrative broadcast and sponsorship agreements, but
left college-athletes – the ones making it all possible – constrained
behind the sham of amateurism.” Berman added, “although the Court did
not allow a complete ban on any rules limiting cash compensation, this
ruling should result in conferences competing for athletes by offering
educational scholarships and incentive awards.”
The plaintiffs are represented by Steve Berman of Hagens Berman, Jeffrey
Kessler of Winston & Strawn, and Bruce Simon of Pearson Simon.
The court’s decision followed a 10-day bench trial before Judge Wilken
of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California,
which pitted the plaintiffs against the NCAA and the most powerful
athletic conferences, including the Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and
ACC. The court previously granted partial summary judgment for
plaintiffs, finding that the NCAA’s rules inflict significant
anticompetitive harm, causing college-athletes to be compensated less
than they would have been absent the challenged rules. The question for
the trial was whether these anticompetitive rules could withstand
scrutiny under antitrust laws.
After presentation of evidence by plaintiffs and the NCAA and Conference
defendants, the court determined that defendants’ alleged procompetitive
justifications only supported national rules limiting cash compensation
untethered to education-related expenses. The court also found that the
alleged justifications – maintaining consumer demand for college sports
and the integration of college-athletes into their campus or academic
communities – could be achieved without extinguishing all competition
for student athletes’ services on the basis of educational compensation
and benefits.
The court’s injunction will permit individual conferences to set their
own rules concerning compensation and benefits tethered to education, as
long as the conferences do not collude with one another. The conferences
and their member institutions will be able to make decisions about what
is in their own best interests, while competing with one another for the
attendance of talented college-athletes. The court’s injunction will
take effect in 90 days unless the defendants appeal.
In late 2017, Judge Wilken also granted final approval of a $208 million
settlement on behalf of tens of thousands of current and former NCAA
Division 1 college-athletes impacted by a prior NCAA cap on grant-in-aid
scholarships. Affected college-athletes can visit the settlement
website for an estimated calculation of their individual recovery
and eligibility. Currently, distribution of the settlement proceeds is
being held up pending resolution of the Ninth Circuit appeal of Darrin
Duncan, the only person out of 53,748 class members to object to the
deal.
