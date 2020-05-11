Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman: Emory Latest University Sued in College Tuition Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Repayment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

University student sues Emory alleging it has failed to uphold its duty to treat “students fairly, equitably and as required by the law”

Emory University is the latest university sued in a student class-action lawsuit seeking to represent all Emory students enrolled at the university for the spring 2020 semester to obtain repayment of tuition, room and board and other expenses in light of the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as parents and guardians left paying those same costs, according to attorneys at Hagens Berman.

If you are paying for college tuition, and/or room and board at a college or university closed due to COVID-19, find out more about the lawsuit and your rights. The law firm is investigating all higher education institutions in the U.S.

The class action lawsuit is brought by a fulltime Emory student and Massachusetts resident and was filed May 8, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The lawsuit accuses Emory University of breach of contract, unjust enrichment and money had and received. The student alleges that due to Emory’s closure, those enrolled at the university for the spring 2020 semester did not receive the full value of the services paid and did not receive the benefits of in-person instruction they paid for.

The law firm representing the Emory student and proposed class against the university, Hagens Berman, has also recently brought similar suits against the University of Southern California, Boston University, Brown University, George Washington University and Vanderbilt University, in which students and parents sued their universities.

“We believe that Emory’s community – the students that regularly fill its campus, and the parents and guardians who afford their enrollment – deserve payback for the tens of thousands of dollars they paid for tuition and other expenses following Emory’s campus closure and lack of accessible resources to its student body,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman and attorney for students in the class action.

Emory Students Denied Refunds

The suit’s named plaintiff states she, like other students, chose Emory due to the very resources and experiences that have been inaccessible amid the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent campus closure.

“In matriculating at Emory University, Plaintiff, like other students, enrolled at Defendant for in-person classes to obtain a hands-on educational experience, avail herself of top academic instruction, and directly interact with faculty and classmates to increase her knowledge,” the suit states. “On top of this, Plaintiff enrolled at Defendant to obtain not only the many benefits of Emory University as a whole but also the small-school, small class size environment promoted by Defendant.”

The class action says the suit’s plaintiff has missed out on access to professors, functional lectures and a variety of student activities. Emory has also denied access to dining halls, campus transportation, group study spaces, libraries and athletic facilities to those enrolled for the spring 2020 semester.

The lawsuit says while Defendant has offered some refunds, it has done so only partially: “While Plaintiff vacated campus at Defendant’s direction on March 17, 2020, Defendant limits its refunds to a prorated period starting March 23, 2020. And Plaintiff’s balance of dining dollars were refunded at a 40% basis,” according to the complaint.

“We believe Emory students deserve more than what the university is offering them,” Berman added.

The suit states that during the spring 2020 semester, Emory costs students $26,535 in tuition, not including room and board, and other expenses, “significantly higher than online only programs.” Emory’s spring 2020 cost for room averages at $4,319, and $3,167 for board per semester.

Other Affected Universities

Hagens Berman is investigating the rights of those who are currently paying for room and board, and/or tuition at colleges and universities across the nation that have been forced to close due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This may include parents, guardians or college students who are paying for their own costs of college.

Despite orders from colleges and universities sending home students and closing campuses, these institutions of higher learning continue to charge for tuition and room and board. Collectively, these institutions are continuing to receive millions from students despite their inability to continue school as normal, or occupy campus buildings and dorms.

Find out more about the class-action lawsuit against colleges and universities for tuition, room and board and other costs incurred during the outbreak of COVID-19.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm with nine offices across the country. The firm’s tenacious drive for plaintiffs’ rights has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of “Most Feared Plaintiff’s Firm,” and MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pQUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Quadpack to present audited results before 30 June 2020
AN
02:04pS&P GLOBAL : to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2020 on May 12, 2020
PR
02:02pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2020-2024 | Rise in IoT Integration to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream G600 Receives EASA Approval
PR
02:01pFTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces One-For-20 Reverse Stock Split
BU
02:01pIAFC : Fire Department Layoffs and Furloughs Near 1,000; 30,000 Projected
GL
01:59pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Marriott profit misses as bookings, revenue per room plunge
RE
01:58pHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from RBC
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group