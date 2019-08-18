Hagens Berman Investigating SAExploration Holdings (SAEX): Earnings Restatements, SEC Investigation, and Senior Executives Fired

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) of the firm’s investigation of disclosure violations.



The firm’s investigation concerns the propriety of SAEX’s financial reporting, specifically its revenue, accounts receivable, tax credits and other related matters.

On August 16, 2019, SAEX disclosed that the SEC had launched an investigation relating to the Company’s revenue recognition, accounts receivable, tax credits and other related matters. SAEX also announced that its Board had established a Special Committee to conduct an internal investigation into the matter as well.

In addition, SAEX admitted that all of its financial statements between 2015 through 2018 contained material errors, should no longer be relied upon, and must be restated. The Company admitted that it improperly failed to include the results of Alaska Seismic Ventures, an entity in which the Company had a controlling financial interest. As a result, the Company determined a material weakness exists in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting.

Finally, the Company announced that it had placed CEO Jeffrey Hastings on administrative leave, and had fired CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely.

This news drove the price of SAEX shares sharply lower during intraday trading.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether SAEX’s management was cooking the books,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

