Hagens Berman: Law Firm that Took on Harvey Weinstein and USC in Class-Action Lawsuits Launches Investigation into Max Landis Sexual Assault Allegations

Attorneys looking to gather more information from women who experienced abuse, especially in working environments

Hagens Berman, the same national plaintiffs law firm that took on Harvey Weinstein in a high-profile class-action lawsuit and has led the proposed $215 million settlement in the USC sexual abuse lawsuit, has launched a legal investigation into Max Landis, a prominent Hollywood screenwriter and filmmaker, for patterns of systemic sexual, emotional and physical abuse that have lasted at least a decade.

If you were threatened or harassed in any way by Max Landis, contact us to find out your rights »

Accusers of Max Landis have reported a range of physical, emotional and sexual abuse including rape, threats, verbal abuse, physical violence including choking, and psychologically damaging manipulation. They also state that his abuse follows a scripted and predictable pattern, and that his inappropriate misconduct often appeared on set.

“The women who have spoken out against Max Landis’ terrible patterns of on-set sexual misconduct have been clear: Max Landis has repeatedly crossed boundaries and abused women in the entertainment industry," said Whitney Siehl, attorney at Hagens Berman and member of the firm’s sexual harassment legal team. “The #MeToo movement has already began to chip away at the deeply rooted misogyny and abuse within Hollywood, and we think it’s time for Max Landis to face the music, just like Harvey Weinstein did.”

“We intend to uncover the scope of Landis’ behavior, as well as who knew and turned a blind eye,” Siehl said.

Max Landis worked on Netflix’s “Bright,” which it claims as perhaps its most successful original title to date, and previously wrote Chronicle (2012), American Ultra (2015) and Victor Frankenstein (2015). Landis also rose to notoriety under his father, John Landis, who is best known for directing films like National Lampoon’s Animal House, An American Werewolf in London, and Coming to America, adding to the younger Landis’s Hollywood clout.

Already, eight women have come forward against the screenwriter for his decade of sexual abuse, violence and patterns of manipulation and coercion. In 2017, a number of entertainment-industry insiders wrote about Landis on social media, including overt call-outs to his abusive behavior, and women who have already stepped forward report that there are many more first- and second-hand accounts of his abuse.

If you experienced sexual harassment or other inappropriate actions at the hands of Max Landis, contact our legal team. Our secure messaging service offers a safe space to those speaking out. Your information and comments will be sent directly to our legal team.

Hagens Berman represents 11 women on behalf of a class of all victims who were harassed or otherwise assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, seeking to hold him and his co-conspirators accountable for a years-long pattern of sexual harassment and cover-ups. When news broke concerning the string of decades of abuse committed by USC's former gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, Hagens Berman quickly joined the fight. The firm represents more than 50 women against the university and Dr. Tyndall and are approaching finalizing a $215 million settlement in that case. Hagens Berman's attorneys also achieved a nationwide sexual harassment settlement on behalf of 16,000 women and tried the first sexual harassment case in Washington state.

Hagens Berman works to protect the rights and safety of survivors of discrimination and injustice everywhere. Let us take a stand for you »

Find out more about the investigation against Max Landis.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm with nine offices across the country. The firm’s tenacious drive for plaintiffs’ rights has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of “Most Feared Plaintiff’s Firm,” and MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005768/en/