Hagens Berman: Law Firm with High-Profile Sexual Harassment Team Goes After Jeffrey Epstein

Hagens Berman, the same national plaintiffs law firm that led the proposed $215 million settlement in the USC sexual abuse case and took on Harvey Weinstein in a high-profile class-action lawsuit, has launched a legal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein for sexual abuse and trafficking of women and underage girls through a calculated and systemic pattern of illegal behavior and cover-ups.

Hagens Berman believes that Jeffrey Epstein and coconspirators orchestrated a systemic ring of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Accusers of Jeffrey Epstein have reported a range of physical, emotional and sexual abuse including rape, forcing victims to recruit other victims, underage sex abuse and other forms of sexual misconduct. Court documents also revealed that "an extraordinary volume" of nude and seminude photos of young women or girls was found and seized at Epstein's Manhattan mansion.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have rights and protections under the law, and we’re seeking to hold him accountable for years of egregious behavior that we believe amassed to nothing short of a systemic ring of sex abuse and trafficking," said Whitney Siehl, attorney at Hagens Berman and member of the firm’s sexual harassment legal team. “We believe that legal action through civil lawsuits is a way for the potentially hundreds of Epstein’s victims to seek justice, power and to find their voice against his attempts to pay-off and silence them.”

Recently, Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and paying victims to recruit other underage girls, and was arrested in July of 2019. Criminal charges are now pending against him.

Women have already come forward against Epstein for his decades of sex abuse and violation of often-underage girls and women.

One woman reported she had been recruited at her high school in 2001 by a woman who coerced her into giving sexual massages to Jeffrey Epstein. The coercion involved grooming and promises to promote her future career in entertainment. The recruiter took her to Epstein's mansion where she was pulled into his sex trafficking ring. Epstein's secretary plied her with more offers; she received hundreds of dollars each time she visited his mansion and was given alcohol.

She recounted being brought to the mansion once or twice a week, and that Epstein was well aware that she was underage. Epstein raped her when she was 15 years old, after which she did not return for fear of it happening again. His staff continued to reach out to her for more than a year.

In 2015, a 31-year-old woman alleged in a sworn affidavit that at the age of 17, she had been held as a sex slave by Epstein.

Hagens Berman represents 11 women on behalf of a class of all victims who were harassed or otherwise assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, seeking to hold him and his co-conspirators accountable for a years-long pattern of sexual harassment and cover-ups. When news broke concerning the string of decades of abuse committed by USC's former gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, Hagens Berman quickly joined the fight. The firm represents more than 50 women against the university and Dr. Tyndall and are approaching finalizing a $215 million settlement in that case. Hagens Berman's attorneys also achieved a nationwide sexual harassment settlement on behalf of 16,000 women and tried the first sexual harassment case in Washington state.

