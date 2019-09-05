Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Notifies Canada Goose (GOOS) Investors of Class Action, Other Pertinent Matters, Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) to the securities class action, Cheng v. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. et al., No. 1:19-cv-08204, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you invested in Canada Goose between March 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you invested in Canada Goose during the Class Period and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 4, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GOOS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

GOOS@hbsslaw.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed (1) Canada Goose’s sourcing of down and fur used in its clothing products in ways that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner, and (2) Canada Goose’s non-compliance with FTC regulations against false advertising of sourcing practices.

On August 1, 2019, The New York Post published an article reporting that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (“PETA”) assisted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s investigation of the Company by giving the FTC a video about Canada Goose’s trapping standards, showing trappers bludgeoning, stomping on and shooting trapped coyotes.

This news drove the price of Canada Goose shares sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which senior management’s statements about sourcing and compliance with the FTC’s regulations may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Canada Goose should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email GOOS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pNO PLACE LIKE HOME : Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
RE
09:08pTelenav says no alteration to its GM contract
RE
09:02pLLOYDS BANKING : British workers spend 492 days of their lives travelling into work
PU
09:01pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Announces Asia Leadership Transition
PR
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Nordstrom Inc.
BU
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Sunnova Energy International Inc.
BU
08:57pETHERNITY : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
08:55pAustralian Bauxite Ltd Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AW
08:54pNetEase sells Kaola unit to Alibaba for $2 billion
RE
08:50pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against QuinStreet, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
3IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
5ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group