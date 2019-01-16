Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Notifies NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Investors of February 19, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:31am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) of the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and the February 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired NVIDIA securities between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/NVDA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

NVDA@hbsslaw.com.

Throughout the class period, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that they closely followed the market for markets graphics processing units (“GPUs”), particularly within the cryptocurrency “mining” channel, effectively managed the Company’s inventory, and downplayed the mining channel’s significance to NVIDIA’s business.

Then, on November 15, 2018, Defendants slashed revenue guidance for NVIDIA’s fourth quarter and blamed surging GPU inventory built up before the rapid fade of cryptocurrency mining.

This news drove the price of NVIDIA shares down $57.69, or about 28%, during two trading sessions to close at $144.70 on November 19, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the extent to which management’s statements about GPU inventory and the Company’s apparent dependence on the crypto mining channel may have been misleading, and whether certain insider selling before the November 15 disclosures was improper,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding NVIDIA should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email NVDA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aBLACKROCK : Assets Falls Sharply--Update
DJ
09:42aGUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES : Launches New St. Louis, Mo. Pharmacy
BU
09:41aMERKLE : Launches 2019 Marketing Imperatives, A CMO's Roadmap to People-Based Marketing
BU
09:41aFinancial Times and the National Association of Plan Advisors Recognize Centurion Group as a Top DC Retirement Plan Advisor
BU
09:40aROYAL NICKEL : RNC Minerals Closes $9 Million Bought Deal & Concurrent Private Placement Financing
AQ
09:40aLOGWIN AG : Logwin AG exceeds outlook for financial year 2018
EQ
09:40aHILTON WORLDWIDE : Grand Vacations Promotes Pam Fredel to Vice President, Asset and Relationship Management
BU
09:39aHUBSPOT : Named #1 Best Product for Marketers in G2 Crowd Best Software Awards 2019
PU
09:39aNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Annual Valuation Of Properties
PU
09:39aBSD CROWN : Sale of Company Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
3KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German carmakers warn hard Brexit would be 'fatal'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.