Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Notifies Nissan Motor Co. (OTC BB: NSANY) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Indictment of Nissan's Former Chairman, and February 8, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 01:29am CET

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors in Nissan Motor Co. (OTC BB: NSANY) of the February 8, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities fraud lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nissan securities between December 10, 2013 and November 16, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/NSANY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

NSANY@hbsslaw.com.

Nissan and senior management are accused of intentionally understating the Company’s expenses and overstating its profits by concealing millions of dollars in annual compensation Nissan was obligated to pay to its former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman (Carlos Ghosn).

When, on November 19, 2018, investors learned that Japanese law enforcement arrested Ghosn for making false financial filings in violation of Japanese law the price of Nissan ADRs fell over 5% to close at $16.90.

Then, on December 10, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported Tokyo prosecutors formally charged Ghosn with conspiracy to underreport tens of millions of dollars of his compensation within Nissan’s regulatory filings.

“Foreign companies issuing securities in the U.S. are not exempt from our securities laws,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.  “We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Nissan’s historical financial statements may have been misleading.”

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Nissan should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email NSANY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:39aE TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL : eTranzact Seeks Fresh N7Bn to Remain Competitive
AQ
02:34aSOLSKJAER ON MAN UNITED JOB : Sir Alex Ferguson has influenced me with everything
AQ
02:33aChicago Meat Company Patriarch, Ronald Miniat, Passes Away
BU
02:28aTILRAY : AB InBev dips toe into cannabis drinks business with $100m joint venture deal
AQ
02:28aWAMANJI : Africa's place in geopolitics is prime but leaders must act
AQ
02:28aFORD MOTOR : donates vehicles to charities
AQ
02:15aRENOVA : Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
PU
02:11aBonso Electronics Reports Potential Loss of Revenue
GL
02:10aExperts Point to Longstanding Policy in EN+, Rusal Sanctions Removal Plan
DJ
02:05aENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : and Trinidad Announce Take-Over Bid Offer Expired
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM : JD COM : CEO will not face assault charges in Minnesota
2BARTLETT BRANDS : Takes Agency Holiday Gifting to an Over-The-Top Extreme with Crazy Infectious Rap Video
3LIGHT SA : RENOVA: Proposal for Alto Sertão III Complex
4CAMPBELL SOUP : CAMPBELL SOUP : Incoming Campbell Soup CEO Clouse to be paid up to $7.4 million in 2019
5ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC : ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES : and Trinidad Announce Take-Over Bid Offer Expired

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.