Hagens Berman Reminds Canada Goose (GOOS) Investors of Class Action, Other Pertinent Matters, Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) to the securities class action, Cheng v. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. et al., No. 1:19-cv-08204, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.



If you invested in Canada Goose between March 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you invested in Canada Goose during the Class Period and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 4, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed (1) Canada Goose’s sourcing of down and fur used in its clothing products in ways that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner, and (2) Canada Goose’s non-compliance with FTC regulations against false advertising of sourcing practices.

On August 1, 2019, The New York Post published an article reporting that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (“PETA”) assisted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s investigation of the Company by giving the FTC a video about Canada Goose’s trapping standards, showing trappers bludgeoning, stomping on and shooting trapped coyotes.

This news drove the price of Canada Goose shares sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which senior management’s statements about sourcing and compliance with the FTC’s regulations may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Canada Goose should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email GOOS@hbsslaw.com .

