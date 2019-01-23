Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hagens Berman Reminds Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) Investors of February 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Restructuring Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:33am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. of the February 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action.

If you (a) purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018 (the “Class Period”) OR (b) held Dentsply International, Inc. (“Dentsply Intl.”) shares as of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to Dentsply Intl.’s acquisition of Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/XRAY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

XRAY@hbsslaw.com.

On February 29, 2016, Dentsply Intl. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. completed their merger to form Dentsply Sirona Inc.

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced its second quarter 2018 financial results, including a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1.265 billion.

Management also slashed adjusted EPS guidance for 2018 to the range of $2.00 to $2.15 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

This news drove the price of Dentsply Sirona shares down as much as $9.03, or about 18.5%, to close at $39.41 on August 7, 2018.

More recently, the Company announced a restructuring plan and, reporting 3Q 2018 financial results, disclosed, “Technology & Equipment revenues declined by 11.3% in the third quarter of 2018 as revenues were impacted by a significant amount of inventory destocking in the third quarter.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and management’s historical statements about the Company’s Technologies and Equipment segment and certain distributor relationships,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Dentsply Sirona should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email XRAY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aEDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2018
PU
10:00aLEASEQUERY : Announces Another Record-Breaking Year With 708 Percent Revenue Growth
PR
10:00aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : PG&E expects capital spending of $6.6 billion in 2019
AQ
09:59aBARCLAYS : Expands Rise New York and Launches Rise Growth Investment Funds
BU
09:59aHOPE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:59aOil up on supply outlook but slowdown worries weigh
RE
09:58aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
09:58aQUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Volkswagen Certification
AQ
09:57aOil up on supply outlook but slowdown worries weigh
RE
09:55aGIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.