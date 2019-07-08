Log in
Hagens Berman Reminds Eros International (EROS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

07/08/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) of the August 20, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Montesano v. Eros International PLC et al., No. 2:19-cv-14125, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eros International securities between July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff Deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/EROS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

EROS@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing (1) multiple related-party transactions that appear designed to hide receivables, and (2) many of Eros’s reported receivables do not actually exist.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the economic substance of certain Company transactions and the sufficiency of internal controls over financial reporting,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Eros should consider their options to help in the lawsuit or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EROS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
